Inside Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Glamorous Night at the Creative Arts Emmys

Chip and Joanna Gaines got all glammed up for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Hollywood on September 3, 2022. For the first time since their hit show “Fixer Upper” debuted on HGTV in 2013, the couple received an Emmy nomination for the latest version of the series, which now airs on their Magnolia Network.

Here’s what we know about their night among the stars…

‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’ Loses to ‘Queer Eye’

The Gaines attended the Creative Arts Emmys at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater as nominees and award presenters. The duo’s show, “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” received an Emmy nomination in the outstanding structured reality program category.

The series is a revival of their hit show on HGTV, “Fixer Upper.” Variety reported that although the “Fixer Upper” series did receive Emmy nominations during its run on HGTV, the couple wasn’t credited as producers on the show, so they weren’t included in the nominations.

The other series nominated in the structured reality show category were PBS’s “Antiques Roadshow,” Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” ABC’s “Shark Tank,” and Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” which won the award for the fifth year in a row. Stars Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowski accepted the honor with their production team. Prior to their first win in 2018, “Shark Tank” had won the award four years in a row.

A second Creative Arts Emmys ceremony will be held on September 4, mainly for scripted television shows, and an edited version of the combined ceremonies will air on September 10 on FXX and stream on Hulu. The Primetime Emmys will air live on NBC on September 12.

The Gaines Got Fast Food After the Ceremony

After the ceremony, Joanna posted several behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram Stories, including a pic taken of her and Chip sitting at their table inside the theater and added the words “Fun Night.” The mom of five wore a sleek red, sleeveless gown and with large diamond studs and a small black clutch as her only accessories. Chip traded in his jeans and boots for a tuxedo with a black necktie, and slicked back his medium-length hair.

Following her awards ceremony photos, Joanna revealed they went to Shake Shack for a little post-Emmys fast food. She took a video of someone — likely Chip, already dressed in jeans — holding a tray full of cheeseburgers and hot dogs, and simply wrote the word “Yes” over it. She then shared a photo of the food in front of her: a cheeseburger, a hot dog, and cheese fries. She wrote, “Eenie meenie miney mo…” as she decided what to try first.

Hitting up a trendy fast food restaurant after a Hollywood awards ceremony is common practice for celebrities, though In-n-Out Burger tends to be the most popular spot.