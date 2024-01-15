Jasmine Roth Shares Biggest Frustrations About ‘Life-Altering Pain’

HGTV’s “Help! I Wrecked My House” star Jasmine Roth opened up with fans in January 2024 about the excruciating pain she had experienced one year prior, and in a January 12 Instagram post, Roth shared more of her story.

“The most frustrating part of my neck injury last year (herniated disk in C5/C6 for those who are new here) was that I don’t know how it happened. That giant question mark made it hard to accept that it was real. In my mind, debilitating life-altering pain would stem from some sort of momentous event and without that point in time for me to blame or be angry at (or even tell people about) it made it even harder to understand.”

Jasmine Roth Was Struck By a Drunk Driver in 2019

While attempting to get to the bottom of the herniated disk pain that has left her afraid and confused, Roth gave fans a look into some instances in her life that may have caused her pain.

“Was this from the when I was hit by a drunk driver in 2019? Was the injury from throwing my daughter in the air? From lifting a suitcase to quickly? None of these events seemed quite right and I spent every free second wracking my brain for another possibility. It wasn’t until I found myself in front of a functional medicine doctor that things started making sense. ‘Your body remembers’ she said. ‘Your body is trying to tell you something,'” Roth added in her caption.

Luckily, Roth shared that her pain has subsided and she is recovering from her injury, though she is still searching for they “why” behind it.

Roth ended her post with a message for fans going through something similar, writing, “if you’re dealing with pain that doesn’t seem to have a logical starting point, maybe my experience will be helpful. Things get better, I promise. You got this. 👊🏼”

“I’m so sorry. And I think it’s great you are sharing your story. Don’t let the negative get to you (I know easier said than done). Keep us posted on your progress. 💜 🙏,” one user commented on Roth’s post.

“I hope you feel better soon! ❤️‍🩹 I was inflicted with arthritis and fibromyalgia in my late twenties. It was hard to explain to people why I was in pain because I looked fine. I can empathize with your situation. I am thinking of you. 💜” another fan wrote.

Jasmine Roth Went on a Family Vacation to Japan

Roth is enjoying every moment she can since ridding herself of her herniated disk pain. To ring in the New Year, Jasmine and her husband Brett Roth took their 3-year-old daughter Hazel on a trip to Japan to relax and go snowboarding.

Jasmine called her choice to go on vacation “The best decision…💛 💛” in a January 8 Instagram post. Her post included a video montage of herself, Brett, and Hazel hitting the snowboarding slopes, relaxing in their hotel room, and going out to eat during their time in Japan.

Fans were thrilled to see Jasmine taking a break, with one comment reading, “You sure do work hard, so it’s wonderful to see you playing hard too! 🙌 🙌 🙌.”

