HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Selling Family’s New Home in Surprise Move

Three months after telling fans she knew she’d made the right decision to uproot her family from California and move to a newly-designed winter home in Utah, HGTV star Jasmine Roth has changed her mind, listing the property for $2.8 million.

In February 2023, the “Help! I Wrecked My House” star shared on social media that she and her husband Brett, with their now four-year-old daughter Hazel, had moved from Huntington Beach, California, to a new winter home in Park City, Utah — for four months of the year — and shared what a huge decision it was for them.

Despite many financial and emotional stresses that came with the move, Roth seemed happy with their choice just three months ago, writing in January 2024 that “as I look back on it, I know it was the right decision for our family. The mountains, the crisp cold air, shoveling snow, the distance from what we know – have all been working to build our happy.”

But in a surprise announcement on May 3, Roth revealed that the home is now for sale, confusing fans and promising to share what’s next soon.

Jasmine Roth Sold Beloved Cottage to Afford Utah Dream Home

In February 2023, Roth — an avid skier and snowboarder — explained on Instagram that purchasing a dream home in Utah, which they nicknamed Camp Roth, had required lots of planning as well as selling another beloved property.

“In 2015 we purchased the ‘Tiny Mountain Home’ in Park City, Utah and at just 640 sq ft it has served our family well,” she wrote. “Then last year, we also purchased ‘Hazel’s Cozy Cabin’ and after being on the cover of HGTV Magazine and having a hit HGTV special following the renovation, we feel compelled to follow our dreams and take our ‘mountain-ing’ to the next level.”

They listed “Hazel’s Cozy Cabin” in Running Springs, California, for $645,000 and, according to the real estate listing, it sold five months later for $600,000.

In January 2024, Roth unveiled their new Utah home on her blog with a peek into every room, writing that they purchased the house in early 2023. HGTV Magazine also featured the home in January, revealing that the four-bedroom new build allowed Roth to customize many details of the design.

On January 28, Roth posted a flashback video on Instagram of her looking delighted over their home purchase a year prior.

“The contract for Camp Roth had just been signed and @brettrothofficial and I looked at each other with excited smiles,” she recalled. “We had been dreaming of this day (every day 😊) for 3 years and now it was here. It had been a long hunt. Looking for a house in one of the most booming markets in the US had drained us emotionally, tried our marriage, and forced us to triple our initial budget. But as the realization that we were actually moving sunk in, so did the rest of the implications. Everything was changing.”

Though she admitted she panicked a bit just before making the big move — leaving family and friends back in California for four months — she shared that it wound up being the best decision for them.

“So much has changed, in us, that I didn’t expect,” she wrote. “We’re more mature, relaxed, better parents, and we’re able to go back to California invigorated and excited. Also, it gets a little easier to step away each year…there is a pull here.”

On April 28, Roth shared on Instagram that their family had returned to California post-winter and were happily reuniting with family there. Then, on May 3, she shared that the Utah house was actually for sale.

“Since I know you’re going to ask what’s next,” she wrote, “my answer is…lots of things happening over here for the Roth’s. More to come very soon. 😉😉”

The winter home the Roths are selling in Utah is 4,396 square feet, with four bedrooms, five baths and comes fully furnished, designed by Roth herself.

Jasmine Roth Has Hinted Recently That Her Family’s Priorities Were Shifting

Roth had hinted in multiple recent Instagram posts that her priorities were shifting and some unexpected changes were in the works.

“I’ve been thinking lately about how ‘more is not always more,'” she wrote on Instagram in a reflective post on April 26, adding that she and her husband “have been talking a lot lately about what’s next and the best way to simplify our lives. And we aren’t even talking about making only big changes (though there may be a few of those coming too 😉).”

Roth went on to write, “We’re all just doing our best and trying to figure it out one day at a time. Priorities change, our abilities change, and certainly our goals should change too. It’s ok to pivot and admit that something you really wanted, might not be your direction anymore.”

A week prior, on April 13, she wrote another contemplative post in which she encouraged fans to make necessary changes in their lives even if it felt hard.

“It’s ok for goals to change,” she wrote. “For the things you wanted (and even worked so hard to get) to not be the things you’re striving for anymore. It’s also ok to have a hard time admitting this change. To yourself and especially to others.”

Roth continued, “If you’re like me, and you wear your goals on your sleeve, it can be confusing and tough for the people who love you to see your goals change. Change is hard!”

When fans expressed surprise and confusion after Roth announced that she’s selling “Camp Roth,” she wrote, “we’ve spent two winters here now! Time flies! Will share what’s next very soon ☺️”