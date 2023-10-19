Jasmine Roth Provides ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ Future Update

New episodes are on the way.

HGTV star Jasmine Roth was thrilled to reveal in February 2023 that her series, “Help! I Wrecked My House”, had been picked up by the network for a fourth season. Now, Roth has another update for fans, as she has received word of the premiere date for the new season.

According to Roth’s October 17 Instagram post, “Help! I Wrecked My House” season four will premiere on HGTV on Wednesday, November 8, at 9 p.m. Eastern. The post was also shared by HGTV’s official Instagram account, and had fans thrilled about the show’s return in the comment section, with one user commenting, “Can’t wait to see the return of your show :) ❤️ 👍🏻 👍🏻”.

Jasmine Roth is Grateful For Her Show’s Return

After her original premiere date announcement, Roth shared a post of her own on October 17 to give a special shoutout to everybody who has helped bring her show to life over the years, writing in the caption, “I never expected to have my own TV show. But here we are, 6 years later and I still love working with HGTV. From transforming wrecked houses into family’s forever homes to working with talented producers, photographers, contractors, designers, and so many others, it’s my DREAM job to say the least.”

Fans shared in Roth’s excitement even more on this post.

“You’re my absolute fave on HGTV Jasmine! Can’t wait! 🙌 😊” one fan comment read.

“👏 👏 🎉 fantastic news- hgtv is lucky to have you!” another user added.

“Yay, glad your show will be back! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️” a third user shared.

Roth has been sharing behind-the-scenes clips from the season four filming process since her show was renewed in February, and in a September 29 Instagram post, shared that she thinks “it’s the best season yet 🥳”.

“Sometimes I can’t believe this is my job! I’m feeling so grateful to have worked on another season of ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ with this crew 👷🏼‍♀️” Roth added in the caption of the video, which included clips of many day-to-day moments from set that don’t make the show’s final edit. The clips showcased how close the crew gets during filming, sharing different moments, big and small, with one another.

Jasmine Roth’s Renovations Weren’t As Easy As They’ll Look on Television

In another behind-the-scenes Instagram post from August 2023, Roth shared that everything is not as it seems on her show.

“So I just created a new term, it’s called ‘TV-Z’. It’s when something looks easy because its on TV. I’m really onto something,” Roth said in her Instagram video, with her crew members in the background chiming in to say “I like that.”

Roth added in her caption that “Season 4 of ‘HELP! I Wrecked My House’ on @hgtv is coming very soon and there’s nothing ‘tv-z’ about it. 😂 😂” She also encouraged fans to share their own stories of “a project you saw on tv that looked easier than it actually was. It’s happened to all of us!”

“Replacing drywall, tapping muddying and texturizing,” one user commented, while another added, “My hubby is very handy, so renovation stuff is more his thing. However, I think wallpaper is something I don’t think our nerves could handle, we’ll just paint! 😂”

