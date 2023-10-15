Jenny Marrs Admits to Breaking Rules on ‘Rock the Block’ Set

HGTV’s “Rock the Block” season three ended back in April 2022, but one cast member is still sharing new revelations from the set.

Jenny Marrs revealed in an October 14 Instagram story that she and her husband/”Fixer to Fabulous” co-host Dave Marrs broke one of the show’s rules in a new behind-the-scenes clip.

“Two years ago: The time we got in trouble for helping our ‘Rock the Block’ neighbors out. We weren’t allowed to assist one another but we all agreed the rule was terrible so we broker it. A good lesson for life: always, help your neighbors,” Jenny wrote in the story, which included a clip of Dave assisting their competitors Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (from “Unsellable Houses”) as they wielded a power tool for part of their renovation.

Leslie Davis Responded to Jenny Marrs’ Story

Davis re-shared Jenny’s post to her Instagram story, thanking their HGTV co-stars for the helping hand during the competition series, writing, “Good friends ALWAYS help their neighbors out 🤪🥰❤️ Missing our BFF neighbors extra these days”.

Although Jenny claimed that she and Dave got in trouble for assisting their neighbors, it is unclear if they faced any repercussions for the rule infraction.

Season three of “Rock the Block” saw Jenny and Dave competing against Lamb and Davis as well as fellow HGTV stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (from “Bargain Block”) and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (from “Married to Real Estate”), as they worked to renovate identical Charleston, South Carolina houses with a starting value of $500,000 and a matching budget of $225,000.

In the long run, Jenny and Dave’s helping hand didn’t make a difference for either team, as both the Marrses and Lamb and Davis lost out on the title of “Rock the Block” champions to Sherrod and Jackson.

Both teams were able to return in season four, however, as guest judges. Jenny and Dave stopped by the season four premiere to help judge the new team’s kitchen renovations and gave the win to Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin from “Farmhouse Fixer” (after Knight granted them the kitchen win in season three).

Lamb and Davis stopped by in episode three and participated in a series-first blind judging, awarding the main suite renovation prize to season four winners Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle from “Luxe for Less”.

HGTV Ordered Season 5 for ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ & ‘Unsellable Houses’

Their small rule break on the “Rock the Block” didn’t appear to affect either the Marrses’ or Lamb and Davis’ standing with the network. HGTV shared that they are currently in the works on a fifth season for each of the team’s shows, “Fixer to Fabulous” and “Unsellable Houses”.

“Fixer to Fabulous” season five is currently being filmed and is expected to premiere on the network in early 2024, with Jenny and Dave also landing a spinoff miniseries “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”, which will see the couple traveling to Italy and helping restore and renovate a centuries-old villa.

Season five of “Unsellable Houses” was ordered by the network before the fourth season had even finished airing, as the twins revealed in a playful October 6 Instagram post. The video shows Lamb and Davis reading copies of a fake newspaper, The Twin Win Post, which has a top headline “Season Five of ‘Unsellable Houses’ Coming Soon!”

