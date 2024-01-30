HGTV’s Jenn Todryk ‘Didn’t Realize’ She Suffers From Anxiety: ‘I Feel Exposed’

Boisterous design expert Jenn Todryk is known among HGTV fans for providing a little comic relief alongside the home renovations on her show, “No Demo Reno.” But the quirky mom of three recently discovered a flip side to her good-natured attitude.

On January 29, 2024, Todryk divulged to her 1.4 million Instagram followers that after years of denying she suffered from anxiety, she now realizes it’s likely responsible for exhausting habits like her propensity to overthink and try to perfect every situation.

In one of several candid videos in her Instagram Stories, Todryk said, “I’ve always said I haven’t struggled with anxiety, and I do.”

Admitting her anxiety-related habits can be emotionally depleting day after day, Todryk said she recently discovered a CBD oil that’s provided relief unlike anything she’s tried before. In fact, she shared an in-depth list of the changes she witnessed in her behavior and attitude since her functional medicine doctor recommended she try it.

Jenn Todryk Shares Ways Anxiety Has Shown Up in Her Daily Life

In her Instagram Stories, Todryk explained some of the ways unaddressed anxiety has impacted her and her family, including when she “rabbit holes.”

Todryk said, “When I say ‘rabbit hole,’ I don’t know how to describe it, (but) sometimes I think, ‘Okay, I need to do this but then maybe I shouldn’t do that because what if that person thinks this or, like, this might happen?’ It’s like this weird second guessing, even just (with) work stuff…where I’ve lost three minutes of my day thinking about this, like, fake thing. And I didn’t realize that that’s a form of anxiety.”

“It’s like, this internal conversation that’s just kind of negative,” she continued.

Todryk shared a nine-day log sheet she’d kept in the notes section of her phone to keep track of any changes she noticed in her behavior and mood when she started taking a new CBD oil. Improvements she noticed initially were that she felt “chill” with “no agitation” — though after sharing it, she wrote on Instagram, “I feel exposed!”

She got more specific in her notes as the week went on, noticing that she was more relaxed than usual while getting her three kids ready for bed or packing for a weekend trip to Las Vegas. She even noticed herself getting less irritated with her husband, Mike.

“I pop-off at Mike less,” she wrote in her notes. “Less agitation about dumb stuff.”

In a video to explain further, Todryk said, “Popping off at Mike sounds horrible but (it’s), like, the easy agitation over stupid stuff. If you’re married, you know!”

On her last day of taking notes, Todryk marveled at how good she felt, wrote that she had fallen asleep easily and noticed that she “could read a book without wandering off mentally and having to re-read pages.”

In one of her videos, Todryk said that typically, she feels out of control if she doesn’t have things lined up and ready for the next day, like her kids’ lunches. But when she didn’t have time to fully prepare one night, she was surprised by how “chill” she felt about packing their lunches the next morning.

“I feel like I have to have all these things in line or my day is gonna crumble tomorrow,” she admitted. “And that’s a form of anxiety and I didn’t know that. I thought I was just being Type A!”

Jenn Todryk Says She Hasn’t Always Had Success With CBD Oils

According to Forbes, research shows that CBD oils can have a “significant” impact on depression and anxiety. The outlet cited a 2020 study in which 397 patients took varying doses, for example. Those with with “non-cancer pain or mental health-related symptoms experienced significant improvement in anxiety and depression,” researchers found, and also noticed an increased ability to complete their usual activities.

Todryk said she has tried CBD oils before, but didn’t notice any significant changes until she tried The One from Beam Organics, a liquid dropper billed on its site as “hemp blends with grape seed and hemp seed oils for optimal absorption.”

Though hemp-based CBD is legal at a federal level in the U.S., Forbes reported, some states have specific CBD regulations. Nonetheless, Beam says all of its products are considered legal and shippable to all 50 states.

Todryk, who also suffers from the autoimmune disorder Hashimoto’s Disease, has found the product has done wonders for addressing her anxiety, but warned her fans that it may not work for everyone.

She explained on Instagram, “Everyone’s body is different and, in total transparency, I have tried two different CBD oils before this one — from very popular companies that you have heard of. I did not share them because I did not notice any difference. Doesn’t mean it’s a bad product. Everyone’s body reacts to everything differently — lotions, shampoos, CBD oil, supplements, everything.”

Todryk also wrote over one of the videos in her Stories that she does not feel dependent on the CBD Oil she’s taking.

“I take it sometimes twice a day,” she wrote. “I don’t ever feel it wear off, I just took twice on days where I had a LOT going on. Do I feel dependent on it? NO. Not at all 🤣 I most likely won’t take it every day (I’m sure I’ll forget some) just when I think about it or notice the negative self talk.”

Todryk has also previously said that she wouldn’t be able to manage everything she has going on without leaning on a circle of trusted people who help their family.

“I am not a superwoman,” she told HGTV. “I am a woman like everyone else. I’m tired all the time. I have a village around me full of people I trust who help with my kids when I’m filming. I have a husband. Mike is fully in charge of Armor Coffee, and we really are in business together in everything we do. At the end of the day, I have help because I have to have help.”