HGTV Shares Information on Jenny & Dave Marrs’ New Series

HGTV’s Jenny and Dave Marrs announced their new “Fixer to Fabulous” spinoff miniseries, “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano” in June 2023. Now, the network has unveiled the premiere date for the new series, which follows the Marrs family as they travel across the ocean to help restore and renovate a centuries-old Italian villa for a good friend of theirs.

According to the network, the six-episode spinoff comes to HGTV on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 8 p.m. Eastern. The new episode will also be available to stream on Max at the same date and time.

Jenny Marrs Calls ‘Italiano’ Renovation ‘Incredible’ & ‘Stressful’

Jenny took to Instagram on February 12 to celebrate the premiere date announcement and describe the “Italiano” renovation project.

“Restoring an ancient villa in Tuscany has been one of the most incredible and most stressful projects Dave and I have ever taken on. We weren’t able to physically be at the house each day to answer questions and put out the proverbial fires that are inevitable with any renovation, we aren’t fluent in Italian, we didn’t have our normal team of subcontractors with us and I had no idea where to begin to source lights and furniture and faucets and hardware. Where does one get paint color matched in Italy? How can Dave build furniture and special pieces without his workshop and tools? Where can I find the perfect custom-made sofas I envisioned for the living room? The list of unknowns was daunting,” Jenny wrote.

Although Jenny had many doubts about her and Dave’s villa fix-up, it all worked out for the best, as she added in her caption, “And, now that we are crossing the finish line. I can look back and see how every single step has been covered in blessing upon blessing. Unbelievable memories were made, bucket list items were checked off and our family will forever look back on this season of life and know that we worked hard and sacrificed time and convenience but we gained experiences and lessons that will forever be etched into the fabric of who we are. And, I know this home will now serve as a blessing for all of the guests who enter in the coming years.”

Erin Napier Can’t Wait to See the Finished Renovation

HGTV shared the series premiere announcement in its own February 12 Instagram post, and one fellow HGTV star and collaborator of the “Fixer to Fabulous” couple, Erin Napier from “Home Town”, left a comment for her friends.

“i can’t wait to watch!!! 🇮🇹,” Napier wrote, with Jenny responding, “❤ thanks friend!”

Napier wasn’t the only HGTV star to chime in, as “Married to Real Estate” star Egypt Sherrod commented, “Woo hoo🔥.”

Fans also took to the comment section to share in the excitement for the international series. “That should be great fun to see. Their shows are always entertaining and they work so hard,” one fan wrote.

“Awesome. Where in Italy?” another asked, with Jenny responding, “in the Chianti countryside!”

“Yay! So excited for this adventure ❤️,” a third fan wrote.

READ NEXT: Unexpected Obstacle Threatens HGTV Dream Home Grand Prize