Dave & Jenny Marrs Recall ‘Harrowing’ Family Trip

HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs are in Italy for the Summer with their children in tow to work on a renovation for their upcoming “Fixer to Fabulous” spin-off series, “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”.

While in Italy, the Marrs family had to travel to Carrara to purchase a marble slab, but in her July 21 Instagram post, Jenny revealed that the drive there was less than ideal.

“The drive to the marble quarry was harrowing,” Jenny wrote in her post’s caption, “I was pretty terrified as we zig-zagged up the narrow roads with the edge of a cliff at our side. Several times, we had to stop quickly to avoid an oncoming vehicle coming straight at us. With very little wiggle room, Dave would maneuver our large van as tightly against the rock face as possible, allowing the other car (or large truck) to squeeze past.”

Dave Marrs Shares the Positives From the Marrs Family Quarry Trip

Luckily, Dave was able to “maneuver” their van to the top of the mountain safely. Dave even shared his own recounting of their trip to the marble quarry in a July 21 post of his own, and his version of the story chooses to focus on the destination over the journey.

“Italy! We’ve seen so much and everyday I am still amazed!” Dave shared, “Getting to the top of the peaks where Michelangelo got marble 500 years ago, and being able to pick out a new slab for our Italy project with my family was a memory I’ll never forget! Can’t wait till you all see the show next spring.”

Despite their different outlooks on the journey to the quarry, both Dave and Jenny agreed that the views were stunning and were grateful to get to share the trip with their children. Followers of the Marrses on Instagram were grateful that they shared the trip on social media as well, as each of the host’s posts included photos and videos of the remarkable mountain views and walls made up of marble slabs.

“❤️🙌 what an amazing trip for all your Family ❤️🥰 Great memories for a life time!! Dave, Jenny your Show is the Best in HGTV 🙏❤️ Love Luke’s face in the pics 😁” one user commented on Dave’s post.

“Love that you include your kiddos. That’s why your tv program is so popular. Love it!” another fan added.

“This is awesome! Thank you for your video of this beautiful place. I thought it was a building you went to. Didn’t realize this land was where you find marble to build and create from this quarry! 😲” a third fan wrote on Jenny’s post.

When Does ‘Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano’ Premiere?

Dave and Jenny are working on their “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano” renovation this Summer, but when will the four-episode spin-off air on HGTV? The network announced in a June 5 press release that while the exact premiere date is still up in the air, the spin-off series (as well as the new season of the Marrses’ flagship “Fixer to Fabulous” series) is expected to premiere in 2024.

“We can’t wait to showcase the Marrs as their fans have never seen them before, completely out of their element for a remarkable renovation set in the stunning Tuscan countryside,” HGTV’s Head of Content Loren Ruch said.

