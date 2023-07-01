Jenny & Dave Marrs Move Their Family Overseas

HGTV’s Jenny and Dave Marrs have always had the travel bug, and now they’re passing it on to their children. In early June 2023, the “Fixer to Fabulous” duo shared the news that HGTV had green-lit a spinoff mini-series, “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”, in which the Marrses will be working on renovating a centuries-old villa in Greve in Chianti, Italy. “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano” and the new season of the flagship show are both set to premiere sometime in 2024.

In a June 30 Instagram post, the Bentonville, Arkansas natives revealed that they were headed back to Italy to continue work on the villa for their spinoff, and they were joined by their children, twin sons Ben and Nathan, 13, daughters Sylvie, 11, and Charlotte, 9, and son Luke, 4.

“We’re headed back over the sea! ✈️ We will spend our summer continuing the work on the renovation in Italy,” Jenny wrote in her post’s caption.

Jenny & Dave Marrs Are Vacationing in England

Before they touch down in Italy, Jenny confirmed that the family is planning to spend some quality time together elsewhere in Europe.

“There is still much work to be done, BUT FIRST, we will rest. We had a crazy few weeks leading up to this trip and I’m more than ready for a respite,” Jenny wrote, “And, you guys!! We are going to England!!!! London and the Cotswolds!!! My bucket list locations 😭🙌. I commit to use an obnoxious British accent the whole time and to over share alllllll the photos in my stories. This very well may be a Griswold-style-epic-adventure and I’m here for it!!”

Fans flooded Jenny’s comment section with suggestions for family activities while they are in England.

“In London visit the Tower of London but be sure to take the Beefeater tour. Don’t miss it! Also the food in cafeteria there is good,” one user wrote.

“I love the Cotswolds! So beautiful! Be sure to go to Stonehenge! Try and get inner circle tickets! Have a great time!” another fan chimed in.

“Have an amazing time in the UK 🇬🇧 make sure you get to see the sights. The Cotswolds are still one of my favourite areas here. You’ll love it & you’ll get some real English tea. Have a cream tea whilst you’re here too” a third user added.

Fans Spot Dave Marrs Lookalike in Jenny Marrs’ Recent Post

Some of the work that the Marrses wrapped up ahead of their European travels includes finishing renovations on two houses with their “Fixer to Fabulous” crew in tow.

“Second flag up of the week! Who knows what that means…😉” Jenny captioned a June 28 post of a selfie showing her, Dave, and their camera crew in front of a finished home with an American flag hung by the door.

“The House is ready for their owners to see all finished The Flag is the move in ready sign🇺🇸” one fan wrote in the comments, while other users were pre-occupied with another detail in the selfie.

“Why does the guy behind Jenny look exactly like Dave? Lol” one user wrote.jenny

“The guy behind Jenny could be almost a twin for Dave” another user added.

While some followers speculated whether or not this Dave Marrs lookalike could be his brother, Jenny tagged his profile, sharing that he is their crew member, Sam, who has been working on “Fixer to Fabulous” for years now.

