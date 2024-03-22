Jenny Marrs Shares ‘Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano’ Scene that Fans Missed

HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs are enjoying the release of their long-anticipated miniseries “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”, although they know that with only six episodes, not every memory they made while renovating a centuries-old villa in the Italian countryside will make the final cut.

Jenny rectified this by sharing a deleted scene from the series that didn’t make the final series in a March 22 Instagram post.

“Deleted scene from #fixertofabulousitaliano !! We had so much to do each day while in Tuscany … we simply did not have time to get sick. Who knew consuming one’s body weight in figs would have this effect?! 😳 😭,” Jenny wrote in her post’s caption.

Jenny’s video followed her and Dave one morning on their way to the job site for their renovation in Italy. Dave mentioned having an upset stomach but opted to power through it to work on their project. A short way into the drive, Dave suddenly had to turn their car around while Jenny read off her phone “figs may cause diarrhea.”

The scene then flashed back to the day before, when Dave was so excited to find a fig tree on their renovation property. Jenny warned him at the time not to eat too many of the figs, but Dave responded, “It’s fruit.” The scene then cut back to Dave running out of his car and back into the house that he and Jenny were staying at to use the restroom.

See the full scene below

Dave Marrs Comments on the Deleted Scene

Dave was one of many users who took to Jenny’s comment section to share their thoughts on the deleted scene. He wrote, “Not one of my smartest moves! Luckily I was close enough to the rental that I made it back! For a few minutes, I was pretty sure we were going to incur some additional rental car cleaning fees! 😬.”

“I’m sorry but this should have been left in the show!!!!” one fan added.

“🤣 😭 😳 Dave running back into the house …..” another user wrote.

“This is gonna be the next trend of doing a cleanse’. I think you should consider trademarking it … Figging To Fabulous 😂,” a third fan pitched.

“Love that you shared this!! Should have made the show! 😂,” a fourth fan commented.

Jenny Marrs Highlights a Local Artisan

Jenny shared another behind-the-scenes moment from filming on her Instagram in a March 21 post. During the second episode of “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”, the Marrses visit a local terracotta factory and see a local artisan making a bathtub from the ground up out of clay.

In her Instagram post, Jenny highlighted another worker at the factory who was in the process of creating an amphora (vase) with his hands.

“One of the most magical moments of the visit to the Terra cotta factory happened after we found the bathtub. We heard beautiful music floating up from the basement and walked toward it to find an artisan named Giovanni hard at work. Giovanni has dedicated his life to his craft and can often be found shaping clay at midnight or before the sun rises. He is nearly blind so he shapes the clay wearing socks, rather than shoes, in order to hear the clay form as he works,” Jenny wrote.

Jenny even included a quote from Giovanni, who said during a conversation with the couple, “When you learn to create, you create yourself.”

“Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on HGTV, with episodes streaming the next day on Max and Discovery+.

