Jenny Marrs ‘Sad’ After Network Cuts Scenes From ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Finale

HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” wrapped its 5th season with the March 5 finale, and since its airdate, Jenny Marrs has been taking fans inside a closer look at the renovation that she and her husband/co-host Dave Marrs pulled off for their family in the final episode.

Jenny also shared more about the design process in her posts, though not all of the moments she mentioned made the final televised edit. In a March 8 Instagram post about the kids’ rooms, Jenny wrote in her caption, “We sat down as a family before we started our remodel to talk through how the spaces within our home were working for each of us. […] The kids were all involved heavily in design decisions (I’m sad those moments were cut from the episode). They chose paint colors, tile, bedding and we went on many antique-store shopping trips together for the perfect decor. Creating these new spaces was a joy to do together. Big kids are pretty fun. ☺️.”

Fans React to Jenny & Dave Marrs’ Home Renovation Episode

Jenny’s post included a slideshow of the finished kids’ bedrooms and bathrooms after the renovation, and in the body of her caption, Jenny detailed more specifically the requests her and Dave’s five children had over what their spaces would look like.

“Luke requested a bed with a bridge and a swing. Charlotte declared her room was perfect and she just needed a horse (to which we laughed because we had no plans to actually fulfill that request). Sylvie also loved her room (we had added on upstairs a handful of years ago to give the girls new rooms) but she did ask for an updated bathroom that better fit this preteen season. The twins were content with their shared bedroom and were a little hesitant when we suggested Luke move into their current room. They were on board when they learned of our plan to turn the storage above the garage into individual bedrooms for them,” Jenny wrote.

Fans were blown away by the finished family renovation and shared their feelings in Jenny’s comment section.

“When I read that it was going to be an emotional episode, I had no idea that I would cry like I did. You can feel the love you have for each other. The boys were so chill when they saw their rooms and shared space. I love your family and am so grateful for you all. ❤️,” one fan wrote.

“I’m watching this episode right now and crying along with you!!” another user added.

“So happy to hear the kids were all involved in their new rooms! Sorry it [wasn’t] shown on the show,” a third user shared.

Jenny & Dave Marrs Didn’t Want to Share Their Renovation on TV

In a March 6 Instagram post, Jenny revealed that she and Dave’s original plan was to keep their home’s renovation off of HGTV screens, and fit it in after filming for season 5 wrapped.

“Our plan had been to wait until we had finished filming for the year so that we could take our time with our remodel, without the pressure of production schedules and cameras documenting our progress. But, our filming schedule was extended so we made a quick decision to squeeze our remodel in before the end of the year so that we could be settled before Christmas,” Jenny shared.

Despite the last-minute choice to push their renovation up, Jenny was very happy with the finished product, and took a moment in her caption to share a message of gratitude with all who pitched in on the effort and all the fans who appreciated it from home. She wrote, “Thank you for being gentle with my tender momma heart. This one was such an emotional and vulnerable episode. I’m immensely grateful this home and, most of all, for these people. We are blessed beyond measure. 🤍🤍.”

