Fans Cheer on Dave & Jenny Marrs’ Newest Adventure

HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” stars Dave and Jenny Marrs have always been known to love adventure and travel, and their newest spinoff series “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano” lets them share that side of themselves with the world.

The six-episode miniseries premiered last night on HGTV, on Tuesday, March 12, and earlier that same day, Jenny shared a series of photos from their family’s trip to the Tuscan countryside to help renovate a centuries-old villa on Instagram. Jenny also included shots from her and Dave’s trips early on in their marriage, before they had children.

“Many years ago, there were two kids who loved adventuring together. Early in their marriage, they stepped off an airplane and onto magical soil where they fell in love with a foreign, yet, somehow familiar, land. Their souls exhaled. They made new friends who would remain in their lives in unbelievable ways for the next seventeen years,” Jenny opened her post’s caption.

Jenny Marrs Looks Back on Her & Dave’s Travels

Jenny described multiple Italy trips in her post’s caption, including one where she and Dave brought their parents, and another where they received the offer to host their own HGTV show on the plane ride over, and the first trip where they were able to bring all five of their children.

“The very next summer, they returned. They exhaled. They slowed down. They dreamt with their friends about a big renovation on a property they had just purchased. They sent the idea up the chain and fought to make it happen. Soon, they found themselves working in the magical land they loved so very much. They pinched themselves. It was too good to be true. And, yet, it was very hard too. Good and hard. Joy and sorrow. Both exist simultaneously in life. 🤍 I sure hope you’ll join us two kids as we begin a dream project in the place we hold so very dear. Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c on @hgtv 🇮🇹♥️!!” Jenny finished her caption.

Fans were happy to see the Marrs’ family photos and hear about their travels, and many took to the comment section to cheer the family on for their upcoming series.

“Can’t wait! So proud of what we accomplished!” Dave commented on his wife’s post.

“So excited for this! Glad the higher ups agreed to it! 🙌🏻,” one fan added, with Jenny replying, “we had to fight for this one! Soooo worth it!!👏👏❤.”

“I love watching your family. You’re so real, so genuine. You can tell you really enjoy spending time together. It’s really refreshing to watch,” another fan wrote.

“I am so excited it’s tonight before we leave for our trip tomorrow!! Can’t wait to watch!! 🇮🇹 ❤,” a third fan added.

Jenny Issued a Warning to Fans About Her Social Media Behavior

In a March 13 post the day after the “Italiano” premiere, Jenny shared more photos from her and Dave’s time in Italy, and issued a warning to her followers.

“Warning: for the next six weeks while the show airs, my account will be overloaded with Italy content. 🇮🇹 I have so many behind-the-scenes photos and stories to share! (Is there even such a thing as too much Italy content?! 🤷‍♀️),” Jenny wrote.

“Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on HGTV, with episodes streaming the next day on Max and Discovery+.

