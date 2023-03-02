Dave & Jenny Marrs Tease New Retail Venture: An ‘Absolute Favorite’ Project

Dave and Jenny Marrs are bringing artisanal goods to their community. The HGTV stars announced the upcoming launch of their store, Marrs Mercantile, on Instagram.

Jenny teased their new retail venture in her Instagram Story on March 2, 2023, writing, “So, we have some news…”

The couple is sharing updates on the shop’s Instagram, revealing in a post that it will sell “fine arts & goods.”

“COMING SOON!!” the Instagram announcement reads. “We can’t wait to share this one with you all! It has been one of our absolute favorite projects to date. Stay tuned for more about what we’ve been up to! [heart], Dave and Jenny”

Fans will get to see the store come to life on their series, “Fixer to Fabulous.” In the series, the couple renovates homes in and around their community of Bentonville, Arkansas. According to the shop’s social media, it will be located in nearby Centerton, Arkansas.

The couple spoke with TV Insider in November 2022, ahead of season 4. As they revealed in the interview, the renovation of Marrs Mercantile was their favorite project of the season.

“We have owned this building in our town, which is 1905 a bank building originally,” Jenny explained to TV Insider. “We had renters there, but they moved out. We just had it sitting there and felt we had to do something with this building. We renovated it and will be opening a mercantile that will be selling all of our favorite things.”

While Dave and Jenny have yet to announce the store’s grand opening, Closer reported that its renovation will be aired as the season 4 finale of “Fixer to Fabulous.”

Marrs Mercantile Will Sell Goods From ‘Local Artisans’

Dave and Jenny Marrs are not the first HGTV stars to have opened retail locations – following in the footsteps of “Home Town” hosts Ben and Erin Napier and “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Jenny explained to TV Insider that they will stock the store with products from their friends and frequent collaborators – including pottery and Turkish rugs.

The 44-year-old further teased the store’s upcoming merchandise while speaking with Closer in February 2023.

“It’ll be a space where we feature things that we love and products that we love that local artisans make, that artists that I work with will be having their artwork, just things that we really love and all small businesses,” Jenny told the outlet. “We’ll be there, and I think it’ll be a really fun place to display those things and then just for our community to enjoy.”

Dave & Jenny Marrs Launched an Outdoor Furniture & Decor Line at Walmart

This is not the couple’s first foray into retail goods – previously releasing their Marrs Collection by Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart. The store announced in a press release that the line would include “30 items across outdoor furniture and decor.”

On April 26, 2022, Jenny shared the launch video for the collection on Instagram.

“We believe a home should be filled with the things and people you love,” she captioned the clip. “The things that surround you should be beautiful and we believe beautiful, well-made items should be available to everyone. We are so humbled and grateful to have a chance to share these products with you all.”

In the video, Dave explained why they partnered with Walmart. He said of the brand, “It’s value, right. And that’s what we really wanted this outdoor collection to be. We wanted it to be affordable.”

The collection is currently still being sold at Walmart.

