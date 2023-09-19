Jenny Marrs Welcomes Newest Addition to Family

One member of the Marrs family is having “the best day of my whole entire life!”

According to HGTV star Jenny Marrs’ September 19 Instagram post, this is what her and Dave Marrs’ daughter Charlotte said after her parents brought home a new horse to the Marrs family farm.

“Thank you, Mr. Tim, for finding the perfect rescue horse for our girl. She’s over the moon. Welcome to the farm, Sadie Buttercup Marrs! 🤍” Jenny wrote in her post’s caption.

The post included a slideshow of photos of the Marrs family meeting Sadie and welcoming her to her new home, as well as videos of some of the Marrs children taking turns riding Sadie slowly around the yard. The words “Best Day” are shown in the center of the screen over all of the photos and videos.

See Jenny’s post with Sadie the horse below.

Fans Are Just as Thrilled as Charlotte Marrs Over the New Family Horse

Fans of the Marrses and of “Fixer to Fabulous” were thrilled to see the expansion to their family farm in Jenny’s latest post, and they were quick to share in the family’s joy in Jenny’s comment section.

“This makes me weepy. The pic of you and Dave hugging and smiling (I assume at the kids and horse) and the joy on the kids faces… it’s just so pure and full and lovely,” one fan commented, with Jenny replying, “it was an amazing day!”

“What a beautiful horse! You guys are such great parents to your kids!❤️ You don’t just tell them how to live, you model it for them! And Jenny, I want to tell you I am welcoming my first granddaughter to our family at the end of the year. And her name will be Charlotte!!!” another fan shared.

“THIS IS MY FAVORITE THING EVER!! 😭 😭 😭 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ We can’t wait to love on her!!!!!!! 🐴” a third user added.

“Love this. Horses and little girls go together so well. Sadie Buttercup landed on the right farm, with the right family. I see two more rescue horses coming your way. Looks like other family members might want to ride with Charlotte and what better way for these kiddos to spend time together! Enjoy. What a Dream Come True ❤️ ❤️” another fan wrote.

Jenny & Dave Marrs Made Another Big Announcement This Week

Sadie the horse’s warm welcome to the Marrs family was Jenny and Dave’s second big announcement of the week, as it came right on the heels of the launch of the Marrses’ new furniture collection in collaboration with Better Homes & Gardens and Walmart. Jenny revealed the collection in a September 18 Instagram post, excited to finally share the news after two years of work on the project.

“We created the line based off of our favorite pieces Dave has built over the years and from the onset of this project we have remained adamant about three things: quality, affordability, and design integrity,” Jenny wrote in her announcement post, “We took great care to ensure each and every piece in this new collection meets our high standards for family-friendly, durable, affordable, and beautiful pieces of furniture.”

