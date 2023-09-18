Jenny & Dave Marrs Launch ‘Exciting’ New Collaboration

HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs teased an “exciting” announcement in a September 17 Instagram post, with Jenny writing that “we have spent a couple of years quietly working on an exciting project and it’s finally *almost* time to share what we’ve been up to!”

While the “Fixer to Fabulous” couple weren’t able to share their big news, Jenny hinted at it, writing, “Our latest pillow collection on the sofa behind [our son] Luke [in the photo] is a little hint at what’s coming! 😉”

Now, in a September 18 post, the Marrses are able to reveal everything about their brand-new furniture collaboration with Better Homes & Gardens for Walmart. See the announcement below.

Jenny & Dave Marrs Launch Their New Furniture Collection

As Jenny confirmed in her September 18 post, “For the past two years, we have been working to develop a furniture collection in collaboration with Better Homes & Gardens for Walmart. We created the line based off of our favorite pieces Dave has built over the years and from the onset of this project we have remained adamant about three things: quality, affordability, and design integrity. We took great care to ensure each and every piece in this new collection meets our high standards for family-friendly, durable, affordable, and beautiful pieces of furniture.”

Jenny added at the end of her post that she and Dave, “truly hope you love this collection as much as we do. It was created with so much heart and intention and we hope you feel that as soon as you place each piece in your home.”

It seems that fans do love the new collection and are just as grateful to Jenny and Dave for making it as the Marrses are to their fans for shopping the new collection, as users flooded Jenny’s announcement post with positive comments.

“Thank you for producing a line that is affordable to all, not exclusively for wealthy people ❤️” one fan wrote.

“When I tell you that I’m sooooo excited for this line! It’s giving the design I desire, but without the Potter Barn price tag 🥴” another user commented.

“So great to see choices besides shopping at Target. My daughter is moving & furnishing her first built home back home by me! I can’t wait to tell her of this line!! ❤️” a third fan added.

Even one of the Marrses fellow HGTV stars chimed in, with “Unsellable Houses” host Leslie Davis commenting, “I want one of everything please! Dave is the most creative craftsman I have ever met!”

When Does ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Come Back?

One fan commented on Jenny’s furniture collection announcement to say, “We love you and your show! We want NEWepisodes!!” and she responded to let them know, “they’re coming soon!”

The Marrses have been hard at work finishing home renovations for the new season of “Fixer to Fabulous”, and even moved their family to Europe this past Summer while they worked on a renovation for their spin-off mini-series “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”. While filming for the new episodes is well on its way, HGTV confirmed when they first renewed “Fixer to Fabulous” for its 16-episode fifth season (and first ordered the “Italiano” spin-off) that both of the new series would premiere on the network in 2024.

While no premiere dates have been confirmed, fans will have to wait at least a few more months for the new episodes, however in the meantime all past episodes of “Fixer to Fabulous” are streaming on Discovery+ and Max.

