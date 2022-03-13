Watch a New Sneak Peek of Dave & Jenny Marrs in ‘Fixer To Fabulous: Welcome Inn’

Dave and Jenny Marrs are renovating a bed and breakfast in HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn.” The four-episode special series premieres on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

In an extended preview of the new show, Dave said, “So, Jenny and I have done something. We have bought a house that we’re going to turn into a bed and breakfast. The house was built in the 1870s.” Jenny added, “And you can feel the grandeur that once was, so our goal is to restore it to its former glory.”

The parents-of-five rose to fame renovating homes in and around their town of Bentonville, Arkansas in “Fixer to Fabulous.” The Welcome Inn is located nearby in Rogers, Arkansas.

The couple purchased the property for $225,000, revealing in the clip that they were hoping to put another $200,000 into the renovations. After touring the house, they realized it may take more work and Jenny says, “Probably at least 300,000, don’t you think?”

As she explained, “When we bought it, it was all full of potential and there is a lot of potential but now it’s kind of like real. We bought a really old, really rundown house and we have no time to work on it.”

The premiere episode will see the couple “begin demolition on the property with hopes of creating a one-of-a-kind bed and breakfast, but after encountering a massive bee infestation in the columns flanking the front of the house and uncovering some major construction issues, they realize that their dream may be coming with an enormous price tag,” according to a press release.

‘Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn’ Will Have a Different ‘Vibe’

The “Fixer to Fabulous” spinoff is promising a different “vibe,” according to HGTV. As Jenny explained, they did not have clients and even filmed with different cameras.

“It’s a little more of a cinematic approach, and, from what we know, it’s a little more behind-the-scenes and raw,” the 43-year-old told the outlet. “They followed us around, which they do anyways, but really just let things unfold.”

The series will follow the couple every step of the way, from coming up with plans to picking out linen. According to HGTV.com, Dave and Jenny hope to provide a realistic look at renovating a historic property.

“You have to want to do it because, most times, it’s more expensive than just tearing it down and building something new,” Dave explained. “I hope people see [the authenticity]. It’s not always sunshine. There are multiple times in this whole process where we really wondered, ‘Did we make the right decision, to take this on?’”

The Welcome Inn Opens in May 2022

The Welcome Inn is slated to open in May 2022, after the series has aired, according to its Instagram. HGTV revealed each room will include its own bathroom.

“We really wanted the house to feel like it always has,” Jenny told the outlet. “We didn’t gut it or take it down to studs and re-do it to make it more modern. We really tried to keep all of the original elements we could: the staircase, the doors (we stripped off the paint), the ceilings, chimneys, flooring. We really tried to keep it very historically accurate but of course, modernized a bit. It’s a pretty traditional style but kind of timeless and classic.”

HGTV also revealed the couple brought in experts to relocate bees in the building to boxes on the property and to build a chicken coop for fresh eggs on site.

Fans can see the house in its former glory on the Instagram page of the Welcome Inn. They share throwback photos, including a 1930s view of the exterior and 1960s views of the staircase and living room.

