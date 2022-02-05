Dave & Jenny Marrs Announce New ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Spinoff

Dave and Jenny Marrs’s hit HGTV series, “Fixer to Fabulous,” is getting a four-episode spinoff. “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn” premieres on March 15, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

The new series “will follow the couple as they take on a massive new business venture: transforming an 1880s historic home into a functioning vacation rental. Up against a complete gut job, unprecedented construction challenges and high financial stakes, the Marrs will call on fellow renovation experts to help make their dream a reality,” according to an HGTV press release.

This is just the latest edition to an ever-growing “Fixer to Fabulous” franchise. The parents-of-five rose to fame when their flagship series premiered in 2019, renovating historic homes in and around their town of Bentonville, Arkansas. In December 2021, they also renovated a local animal shelter in their Christmas special, “Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise.”

“The monstrosity of a project called The Welcome Inn is finally wrapped up and we have an air date so you can all watch the madness unfold!” Jenny wrote in a February 4, 2022, Instagram post. “This was truly a massive undertaking…we fell in love with a beautiful, yet downtrodden, historic home and decided to restore it early last year. It seemed like a typical home restoration for us but it ended up being a rollercoaster ride / money pit / labor of love.”

“We have big plans for this beautiful home and can’t wait to open the doors to host many of you here in Arkansas. It wasn’t an easy restoration but it was most assuredly worth it,” she continued. “I can’t wait for you all to watch this journey we’ve been on for the past eight months!”

The Welcome Inn Opens in May 2022

The Welcome Inn, located in Rogers, Arkansas, is set to open in May 2022, according to its Instagram account.

While most of its renovations are under wraps until the show airs, Jenny’s announcement provided a look at the restored staircase. A 1960s throwback of that same staircase was shared in a post on The Welcome Inn’s Instagram.

The photo, taken by a previous owner, was captioned, “We can’t post photos of the finished house just yet but we can share old photos! This 1960’s shot is from a previous homeowner of The Welcome Inn and I love it!”

Dave & Jenny Marrs Are Competing in Season 3 of ‘Rock the Block’

Dave and Jenny Marrs are competing in season 3 of “Rock the Block.”

Over six weeks and with a budget of $225,000, four teams of HGTV stars will renovate identical homes in hopes of earning the highest appraisal value. The network announced this season takes place in Charleston, South Carolina.

The pair are facing off against Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses”; Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block”; and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate.”

Ty Pennington returns as host.

“Rock the Block” returns on February 28, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will air on HGTV and be available to stream on discovery+.

