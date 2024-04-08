Jenny Marrs Mourns Death of Her ‘Mama Tay’

Longtime HGTV star Jenny Marrs was crying tears of both grief and relief on April 7, 2024, when the “Fixer to Fabulous” star revealed via social media that she had just turned in her next book manuscript to her publisher. But the accomplishment of finishing the book’s first draft was overshadowed by knowing one of her favorite people will never get to see the finished product.

“The one person I really, really wanted to tell was my beloved Mama Tay,” Marrs wrote. “The mom-of-my-heart, who took me in as a daughter over two decades ago as my house mom in college and who texted me every single morning. Her prayers cover these pages and I wanted her to know I did it.”

However, she continued, the woman she considered a second mother died six days before Marrs finished her manuscript.

“She’s been with Jesus now for six full days and I know she knows,” Marrs wrote.

Jenny Marrs Shares Text Message With ‘Mama Tay’ From When She Started Writing New Book

In her Instagram post, Marrs, whose first book — “House + Love = Home” — was published in November 2023, shared a text exchange she had with Mama Tay in March 2022. In the text, Marrs asked her mentor and guide to pray for her as she worked on a new manuscript.

“Will you pray that the Holy Spirit gives me words for this book im writing,” Marrs began her text, adding that she had two days dedicated to focusing on beginning the book.

“Praying as you asked,” Mama Tay responded. “God has given you already everything you need, Jenny.”

In the caption of her post, Marrs shared that it felt particularly poignant to be turning in her 50,000 first draft just days after Mama Tay’s passing.

“She once told me that she loved to talk to Him about me and the fact that they are sitting there, together, talking about me face-to-face fills my heart with more joy than anything else I could think of,” she wrote. “She was my cheerleader earth side and, gracious, I miss her but I know there’s no where else she’d rather be than right where she is.”

“I won’t get the phone call or the text that I would have received had I finished seven days ago,” Marrs continued, “but I have no doubt I was able to finish today because she’s there and she’s smiling so, so big dancing on streets of gold in celebration. 🤍”

Jenny Marrs Hears From Friends & Fans as She Finishes 18 Chapters for New Book

Marrs signed with Penguin Random House’s Convergent publishing imprint in the spring of 2022 after a six-way auction, according to Publisher’s Weekly. The book’s subtitle — “Creating Warm, Intentional Spaces for a Beautiful Life” — aptly describes the goal of her first publication, to educate and empower others on how to create home spaces they love with love.

Her second book is expected to be much more personal, which felt particularly vulnerable for the mom of five to write, she said.

In her April 7 post, Marrs wrote, “Tonight, I texted my dearest people letting them know that eighteen chapters, 50,000+ words, are written. They are the ones who have cheered me on and prayed for these words all along the way.”

“The relief I feel right now is palpable (granted, there is plenty of work still to be done with the editing process but this is a HUGE step and I’m celebrating 🙌),” she continued. “This book is all about God’s abounding faithfulness in my life. I have never written anything more vulnerable.”

“I have never cried so much while writing,” Marrs added. “I have never said ‘nope. I don’t want to share that; more times to God (don’t worry, I listened where He led even if I did so with trembling fingers hovering over the keyboard).”

Marrs did not reveal a potential publication date, but fans and friends flooded her with support on social media, and assured her that Mama Tay is aware of her accomplishments.

Her friend Chani wrote, “Mama tay, and your friends and family are all SO PROUD OF YOU! 😭😭 Seriously you are so gifted- we love you!!! 🤍🤍🤍”

Another friend, Brynn Devello, wrote, “You know she’s celebrating with you! 🙌 this book will bring blessings upon blessings as you share your words and heart. ❤️”

Noting Marrs’ ability to write another book, one fan asked how Marrs juggles her busy life, from managing her family’s sprawling farm in Bentonville, Arkansas, to filming for HGTV.

Marrs replied, “I wrote today while they helped Dave in the garden. Just squeeze in moments here and there as I can. ❤️”