HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Posts Rare ‘Rant’ on Instagram: ‘Exhausted by Humanity’

Days after HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier implored fans in a video to stop leaving “rude” comments on their social media posts, one of their good friends at the network, Jenny Marrs, revealed she’s had to deal with the same kind of online vitriol and it’s been taking a toll lately.

Typically upbeat and inspiring in her social media posts, Marrs hit a wall on April 5, 2024, after reading the latest snippy comment left on her Instagram account. The mom of five, who stars with husband Dave on “Fixer to Fabulous,” posted a screenshot of the comment in question via her Instagram Stories. Her response illustrated how tired she’s grown of people trying to “stir up drama” on social media.

“To be honest, this morning I’m feeling exhausted by humanity,” Marrs wrote, and went on to urge people to be kinder, both to her and her fellow HGTV colleagues.

Jenny Marrs Says She Can’t Understand Why People Try to ‘Stir Up Drama & Discourse’

Marrs posted a lengthy story on Easter morning about her family’s faith journey, sharing how she’s learned to embrace the imperfections of life.

“No, it’s not always neat and tidy and the bow doesn’t always tie beautifully at the end of the chapter in the story,” she wrote. “But, we have lived enough of this Jesus-following, adventure-seeking, Spirit-led life to know that it’s always worth it.”

After skimming through her followers’ comments several days later, on April 5 she shared a screenshot of her Easter message in her Stories along with one of the comments she received about it.

Someone whose name Marrs hid from view had written, “His name is Jesus. Wondering why you won’t write it…”

Sharing how “exhausted by humanity” she was feeling, Marrs wrote, “WHY do we make passive aggressive comments just to stir up trouble? WHY do we share our opinions, not out of love, but out of malice from behind a screen? I just don’t get it.”

“This comment, for example,” she continued, circling a portion of her own message and drawing an arrow pointing to where she had written Jesus’ name, contrary to the anonymous commenter’s post.

“I literally write Jesus’ name in my caption,” she wrote. “But the passive aggressive remark is trying to stir up conflict and discourse. WHY!?! What do we gain from tearing one another down? Nothing. We are called to love God and love others. Period. That’s it.”

Marrs continued, “If you claim to be a Jesus-follower and that’s not what you’re doing consistently in person and from behind a screen, then you need to have a little chat with Jesus and get in the Word to better understand how to act. Said from a place of love and holy injustice.”

Jenny Marrs Worries About Other HGTV Stars Facing Backlash on Social Media

To drive home her point about the reckless behavior of some social media commenters, Marrs shared another Instagram Story that revealed she’d recently reached out via text to “Unsellable Houses” stars Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis.

The twins are currently featured on season 5 of “Rock the Block,” a friendly competition between HGTV stars that can bring out the worst in fans on social media. In fact, Davis recently felt compelled to publicly apologize for a comment she made on an episode after she received harsh backlash from viewers.

Marrs, who competed on season 3 of “RTB,” shared a screenshot of a text she had sent the previous day to Lamb and Davis.

“Mental health check in 🤪,” she wrote to them. “I’ve been thinking about you both a lot. For me, the airing of RTB (and crazy comments/opinions) was almost as stressful as the actual work part. Hope you’re both holding up. Love you two!!!”

Beneath the screenshot, Marrs wrote in her Story, “The fact that I have to check in with my friends because I KNOW how harsh the world is when our shows air is what I’m talking about. After sooooo much work, we are torn apart for things that are beyond our control (the shows are edited to create television — sometimes more dramatically than we would like, for example).”

“Okay, rant over,” Marrs concluded. “Back to happy IG programming. It just had to be said. 🤍”

Marrs can currently be seen in her family’s spinoff series, “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano,” airing on Tuesday nights through April 16. In an Instagram Story on April 4, the “House + Love = Home” author wrote that a new season of their series “will start filming again next week.”