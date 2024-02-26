Jenny Marrs Shares Special Tribute to Husband Dave

HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs are all about family, and Jenny shared new photos of her husband/”Fixer to Fabulous” co-host Dave with their family in a special tribute post to him on February 26, in honor of his 44th birthday.

“With you at the helm, our family is led with strength, so-much-laughter, generosity, wisdom and JOY. Celebrating you is my favorite thing to do. Happiest of birthdays, @dave.marrs ! May this next trip around the sun be full of more adventures and blessings! Cheers to YOU! 🥂🤍,” Jenny wrote in her post’s caption.

“Thanks babe! Love you so much,” Dave replied to his wife.

Fans Ring in Dave Marrs’ Birthday

Jenny’s post included multiple photos of Dave with their five children (twin sons Ben and Nathan, daughters Sylvie and Charlotte, and youngest son Luke). The photos showed the different members of the Marrs family taking a seat and relaxing while on their recent family trip to Italy (to work on the renovation for the couple’s upcoming spin-off “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”).

The post also included shots of the family in beekeeper outfits, out on a boat, on set for “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, and on set for “Fixer to Fabulous”. The final photo is a group shot of the entire Marrs family in their various Halloween costumes, with Dave and Jenny dressed as a hot dog and ketchup, respectively.

Fans took to Jenny’s comment section to share their own birthday wishes for Dave.

“Happy birthday Dave & many more fill with so much joy , health & happiness, from California to you Happy Birthday 🎂 🎁 🎈 and many more! 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉,” one fan wrote.

“Happy birthday Dave! 🎉 🎂 🎊 🎁 🎈 I LOVE FTF and also LOVE seeing your family and what a great dad you are! You and Jenny make a great show! Enjoy your day and again Happy,” another fan added.

“Happy Birthday Dave! You bring so much joy and laughter into our houses every week. You are so talented, it is so much fun watching you teach the kids you amazing craft of working with wood,” a third user commented.

Dave Marrs Built Log Cabins as a Child

Play

Jenny’s photo from “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in her birthday tribute to Dave was taken during the couple’s appearance on the February 23 episode as a part of the talk show’s “HGTV Week”.

During their interview, Hudson asked how the couple got into renovation, and Dave shared his origin story, saying, “My father was a builder. I grew up in Colorado, built log homes in Colorado. I always worked with him and he encouraged us to create, and build with your hands, and figure things out. I went to college because I didn’t want to do what my dad did, and so I did [a corporate job] for about a couple of years, and then decided that that wasn’t where my passion was. That wasn’t where I could be creative, so I got back into building.”

Despite not finding his passion at a corporate job, the venture was still well worth it for Dave, as it was through this early post-college job that he met Jenny.

READ NEXT: HGTV Star Expecting First Baby: ‘Total Magic’