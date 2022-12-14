Jenny Marrs Shares ‘Priceless’ Throwback of Daughter Charlotte

HGTV host Jenny Marrs shared a throwback video this week to Instagram from when she and her husband Dave revealed the gender of their youngest son Luke to their older four children, and fans are cracking up at daughter Charlotte’s hilarious reaction.

“We let the kiddos know they had a baby brother on the way. Charlotte really wanted a baby sister back then but, gracious, she loves her little Lukey. Now, we can look back on her reaction and chuckle because these two share the strongest bond and have since his very first day earth-side,” Jenny wrote in the post’s caption.

In the video, taken in late 2018, Jenny and Dave Marrs give their four oldest children, Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, and Charlotte, a bag filled with books and toys that confirm that their new baby is a boy, and while the family was thrilled to be getting a new baby brother, daughter Charlotte immediately broke down in tears, as she was hoping for another sister.

See Jenny’s video and hear what fans are saying below.

Fans Can’t Help Laughing at Charlotte’s Reaction to Having a Baby Brother

Fans loved seeing Jenny and Dave Marrs’s daughter Charlotte’s honest reaction to not getting a baby sister as she was hoping for, and are happy to hear that her sadness faded as soon as she met baby Luke. Many even shared similar stories of their own.

“I know Charlotte loves Luke but her reaction was priceless,” one fan wrote.

“Awwww, so funny and sweet! When I announced I was pregnant with a 4th child (22 years ago) my oldest child, son Tyler cried and said, ‘You can’t even take care of the ones you have!’ 😳😂 He was nearly 7 at the time. LOL,” another fan commented.

“When my niece, who was 7 or eight at the time, found out that she was getting a second little brother and not a little sister, she just went ‘Oh.’ No tears, just disappointment,” a third fan added.

Jenny also shared a lesson she is taking from the funny video, writing in the caption, “Just a reminder for us all: sometimes we may be caught off guard by news and refuse to believe it is for our best because it’s unexpected and not what we were hoping for. And, when that happens, it’s okay to cry and grieve the plans we held so closely. In those moments, we need to give ourselves grace. We need to take a deep breath and keep going forward even when we’re weary and sad.”

Charlotte & Luke Marrs Appear in ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 4 Premiere

The video of Charlotte crying at the idea of a baby brother is now just a memory, as it took place four years ago this week. Nowadays, Charlotte and Luke have both grown up and grown into the best of friends and appeared together in the premiere of “Fixer to Fabulous” season 4 at the end of November.

In a sneak peek Jenny Marrs posted on Instagram, the two children are helping give input on their parents’ design for a craft table for their clients. Charlotte recommends they get a real horse to put beside the table, and Luke adds that he’d like an excavator. While the parents weren’t able to execute these suggestions, fans loved their creativity, with one fan commenting, “My craft table doesn’t have any of these things, think I need to up my game! 😂” and another adding, “Farm kids have way different needs 🤣”

