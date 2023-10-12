Jeremiah Brent Shares ‘Controversial’ Takes on Design Trends

HGTV star Jeremiah Brent is not afraid to say what’s on his mind, and in his latest Instagram post, the “Nate and Jeremiah Home Project” host did just that. Brent shared a video on October 10 where he outlined his “five things to avoid with Fall decor”.

“A lot of this is going to be very controversial,” Brent said, pre-empting potential blowback in the comment section, “I respect you, you respect me, we don’t all have to agree, but this is where I stand on this specific topic.”

See which trends Brent says to avoid below.

Jeremiah Brent Shares What Fall Design Trends He Likes to Avoid

Brent’s first Fall trend no-no was “Flannel sheets. Controversial. They stress me out,” as he explained, “I like them on a jacket, maybe the lining of a sweater. I do not like them in a bed. And I don’t think that they transition well throughout the year.

“Another thing that I would like to avoid at all costs year-round is silk plants,” Brent added, “or as I like to call them, dust collectors.”

Brent’s third Fall trend to avoid may turn the most heads, as it has become very popular in the last two decades. “One of the most important things that I try to avoid seasonally is anything pumpkin-scented. I know there’s a lot of people who are going to be mad at me, they like it in a latte, they like it in a lotion, they like it in a candle. It’s not for me, and if it’s pumpkin-anything, I steer clear.”

According to NPR, 2023 marks 20 years since Starbucks first introduced its highly popular pumpkin spice latte, and in that time, Reuters reported that Americans spend approximately $500 million on pumpkin spice products each year, despite Brent’s best efforts not to be part of this total.

The fourth Fall trend on Brent’s dislike list is the color orange. “I like terracotta, something with a little more brown in it tone-wise, but like actual orange, that color? No bueno.”

Rounding out his list, Brent told his fans that he tries to avoid using burlap in his Fall decor, saying it often gets used as “the modern-day doily. It shouldn’t be overlapping and layered on every tabletop. It’s nice in moderation and on certain things, but burlap-everything is itchy, and it sheds.”

Brent did split the opinions of fans in his comment section. While many echoed the sentiment of one user who wrote, “I’m so with you on all of the above”, plenty of commenters had at least one point they disagreed with Brent on.

“Im going to light my pumpkin candles and give a moment a silence after this vid. 🙏🏼🎃” one fan wrote.

“I do agree in most of it but I do love orange, I’m actually using it to decor my hallway and it looks amazing” another user commented

“Agree with everything except silk plants, you can find some realistic ones out there. Plus some people don’t have a green thumb, lol” a third user shared.

Nate Berkus Shows Off One of Him & Jeremiah Brent’s Living Spaces

Although he is averse to plenty of Fall trends, fans of Brent’s designs can catch a glimpse of how he and his husband/co-host Nate Berkus decorated one of their living spaces this Fall, as Berkus shared a glimpse into the couple’s Montauk home in a September 28 Instagram post.

The living room was decorated almost completely in neutral tones, with a pop of green from an indoor tree. According to Berkus’ caption, the inspiration for the design was “the simplicity of beach life”.

Fans were very impressed by the couple’s vision, with one commenter writing, “The mixture of shapes, lines and textures here is so breathtaking 🤎” and another adding, “Such a beautiful space, so inviting. And that fireplace! 🤍”, referring to the massive stone fireplace, which caught quite a bit of attention from fans in the comment section.

