Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Welcome New Addition to Family

Fans are head over heels after HGTV stars Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent brought home the newest member of their family.

Brent shared a September 6 Instagram post showing off photos and videos of their family’s new cat, captioning the post, “Moments after we picked her up – Nate and Oskar have warmed up to the idea since then…x”.

The cat, whose name has not yet been shared, was a surprise gift for their 8-year-old daughter Poppy (with Brent sharing a video of the surprise in an August 29 post) after Berkus finally acquiesced. As Brent explained in a video clip in his post, “Well, hell hath frozen over. Nate, who has never wanted a cat, [and I are] about to surprise Poppy with her first cat.”

“I am 51 years old and I have never lived with one of these before in my life, but I am willing to try,” Berkus added.

Brent’s post also included a video of the couple’s 5-year-old son Oskar laughing as he warms up to the newest member of the Brent-Berkus family.

Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent’s Daughter Hasn’t Landed on a Name for Her New Cat

Brent’s August 29 Instagram post featured a video of Poppy walking downstairs to see her two fathers standing side-by-side with her new cat in their arms. She gasped and excitedly said, “Hi Virginia… can I hold her?”

While Poppy’s initial name for her new cast was Virginia, Brent revealed in his caption that she was still workshopping names before making her final decision, writing, “Surprise, surprise! Poppy is one week in to being a cat mom. Virginia…Charlotte…Olive…we’ll see which name sticks.”

Fans, friends, and followers, of Brent and Berkus were just as excited as Poppy in the comment section, leaving their thoughts about the new cat’s arrival into the Brent-Berkus home.

“I’m allergic to cats, but I’d take Benadryl for the rest of my life if someone surprised me with this kitty,” one user wrote.

“Didn’t Nate said they never get a cat? I love it, when parents grow too😉” another user added.

“Seeing those dad’s faces is what melts my heart. Ultimate happiness comes from making your child happy. But please stop cutting onions. 🖤” a third user added.

Fans Thought Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Were Having Another Child

While many users were thrilled for Brent and Berkus, some were left with a bit of confusion, as one user chimed into the comment section on Brent’s September 6 post to comment, “I literally thought this was a new baby announcement.”

Many users applied in agreement, with one such commenter writing, “ditto, I didn’t have my reading glasses on, & I thought he was holding a human baby (cuz our pets are our babies too)!! 😳 😍 🥰 🤗 💯 ❤” and another adding, “it is! Cats are babies too!”

While Berkus and Brent have shared no signs of having a potential third child, another commenter felt strongly that they should after seeing their latest addition, writing, “Omg you.guys.need another Baby”.

READ NEXT: Fans Notice a Resemblance After Page Turner Shares Ultrasound Photo