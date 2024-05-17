Jeremiah Brent Says New Show’s Castmates Opened New ‘Parts of Me’

HGTV star Jeremiah Brent made headlines in February 2024 when it was announced that he would be joining the cast of Netflix’s hit show “Queer Eye” following the show’s former interior design expert Bobby Berk’s departure after season 8. Brent joins Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France on their mission to improve the lives of the people they come into contact with.

While filming is underway, Brent shared a series of photos and videos from throughout the process in a May 13 Instagram post, writing in the caption about what working with the rest of the Fab 5 has been like.

Jeremiah Brent Shares a Quote About Friendship

“Anaïs Nin once wrote ‘Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born,'” Brent wrote in his post. “All the best parts of them that you think you know…well, I’m here to tell you that’s just the tip of the iceberg. They are committed to the pursuit and protection of beauty and positivity. They have cracked parts of me open that have been compartmentalized for years.⁠ Being with them, creating with them — it’s pure joy. They are family.⁠ I cannot wait for you to see what we are able to accomplish together.⁠”

Some of Brent’s new friends commented on his post, with Porowski writing, “Wow I almost feel bad posting that closeup of u yesterday.. almost..” and Van Ness adding, “🥹 😭 🫶 also that last video lol,” referring to a video Brent included of them pretending to run after a train.

“Damn I just love you and can’t wait for the world to see your amazing work,” Brown commented.

“Jer!! My sweet boy. I love you, and my gosh you have become such a huge part of this little family! I can’t wait for the audience to fall in love with this version of you 🥰,” France shared.

Fans were just as thrilled as the Fab 5 for the new season to air, with one user writing, “I can’t wait to watch! This show brings me so much joy! And I’m so excited to have you be a part of it! ♥️ ♥️ ♥️,” and another adding, “I know you’ll cry every episode! Lol! I’ll be watching!!!”

Jeremiah Brent Celebrated His 10-Year Anniversary

Brent has a lot of relationships to celebrate. Not only is he marking his new friendships on social media, he also crossed a milestone in his marriage to fellow design star Nate Berkus, whom he has been married to for 10 years, as marked in a May 3 Instagram post.

“On our wedding day I promised you honor, laughter, the presence of mind, the promise to listen, and the conviction to continually grow — and today I find myself more in love with you than ever,” Brent wrote in the caption of his post, which included video footage from the couple’s lavish wedding at the New York Public Library (the first same-sex ceremony held at the venue).

