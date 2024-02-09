Chip Gaines Carries on Tradition With Youngest Son Crew

Former HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are loving parents to their five children, Drake (19), Ella (17), Duke (15), Emmie (14), and Crew (5). In honor of their youngest son, Crew, turning 5 years old in Summer 2023, Joanna took a moment to share a tradition that he was taking part in with his father in a February 8 Instagram post.

“When each one of our boys turned five, Chip would take them on a train ride to San Antonio, Tx. I love this tradition so much. The older boys still remember all the stops and the places they visited and the fun memories that were made. So hard to believe how fast time has flown by. ❤️ 🚂,” Joanna captioned her post, which included a video slideshow with shots of Chip taking the traditional train ride with Drake, Duke, and Crew over the years.

Crew’s trip included a visit to see animals, including sea creatures, birds, and animatronic dinosaurs. Joanna even greeted her husband and son once they got off the train at the end of their trip, with a happy Crew approaching his mother with a neon yellow hard hat on.

Fans React to Chip Gaines’ Traditional Trips

While Joanna turned the comments off on her Instagram post, she shared the same video on her Facebook page, where fans chimed in with their thoughts on Chip’s trips.

“That’s so precious! We visited Waco last summer and we saw San Antonio wasn’t that far! Beautiful tradition ❤️ loved your hometown by the way,” one fan commented.

“I love this so much! Thank you for sharing! These memories are so precious as we and our children get older! ❤️,” another user added.

“This is too sweet you go Chip making memories with your children is a beautiful thing,” a third fan wrote.

Some users even shared traditions of their own, with one user commenting, “I love this tradition! My husband took our 3 sons to the woods where there were trail, creeks and old railroad track. They would take canned beans and hotdogs and build a little fire for lunch. Would make a day of it. Needless to say they slept good when they arrived home!❤️,” and another fan adding, “Adorable. My husband always takes one of our kids into nyc for the day when they were 7 and 8. They still talk about it ❤️.”

Crew Made His Own Museum in His Room

Joanna shared another recent memory with Crew in a January 27 Instagram post. In the video, Joanna showed fans a series of rocks, shells, and other trinkets arranged on a cabinet in Crew’s bedroom, many of which were resting atop a series of screws that were sticking out of the top of the cabinet.

“He wanted to surprise me and make a museum in his room. So when I walked in, I had to bite my tongue for a couple minutes to celebrate his creativity (it’s just so cute) but then also let him know, we don’t hammer large screws in mom’s antique furniture 😍 🤦🏻‍♀️ 😅 He did pick the right piece to hammer into though- an old hardware cabinet 😄,” Joanna explained in her caption.

