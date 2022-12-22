Joanna Gaines Is on the Mend After Undergoing Surgery

Joanna Gaines is on the mend! The Magnolia Network star revealed on Instagram that she recently underwent back surgery for an old cheerleading injury.

“I hurt my back in high school from cheerleading- basically a basket toss turned back injury and I’ve been dealing with it ever since,” she wrote in a post on December 21, 2022.

As she explained, she underwent her first microdiscectomy in 2001, forcing her to cancel her second date with her now-husband Chip. According to SPINE-health, microdiscectomy is a spinal procedure to relieve pressure typically caused by a herniated disc.

The “Fixer Upper” star underwent the procedure again two weeks ago, she revealed on Instagram.

The 44-year-old shared a carousel of images with her post, showing her in a hospital bed, cuddling with one of her kids and her view of her Christmas tree.

“I’ve always joked that my back likes to act up at the most inconvenient times and I was a bit stressed bc of the timing of it all with the holiday season,” she confessed in her Instagram post. “But I’m truly grateful for the forced rest during the busiest time of the year. It has been a gift to simply stay put, stare at the wonder all around, and just be still.”

Ending the post wishing everyone “a beautiful Christmas week,” Joanna wrote, “It may not all go as planned- but may you find the beauty and embrace the wonder of the here and now.”

Joanna and Chip rose to fame on HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” leading to spinoff series, a magazine, home decor lines, several books, a retail compound and even a network.

Joanna Gaines Got in the Holiday Spirit as a Judge on ‘Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition’

Joanna may currently be relaxing, but she was able to get in the holiday spirit early thanks to the Magnolia Network’s “Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition.”

“Filmed in front of a live audience at The Silos in Waco, Texas, five home bakers from across the country are challenged to perfect a favorite holiday cookie recipe for a $25,000 cash prize and a chance to have their winning treat featured on the menu in December at Chip and Joanna’s bakery, Silos Baking Co.,” according to the special’s description on Variety.

Andrew Zimmern of “Family Dinner” and Zoë François of “Zoë Bakes” joined Joanna as judges.

“‘Twas the holidays at the Silos, every decoration in place,” according to a preview of the competition. “Yet, upon the bakery shelves, there sat an empty space. So Magnolia found five bakers, all merry and bright, to come to Waco, Texas, for a holiday delight. They’ll bake cookies to remember while braving the Texas heat, accompanied by their stories, something just as sweet. Nutmeg and cinnamon, chocolate or cherry. There’s no better way to celebrate and be merry.”

The special first aired on the Magnolia Network on December 9, 2022, but is also available to stream on discovery+, HBOMax and the Magnolia App.

As Joanna adds in the preview, “There’s nothing better than holiday cookies. The fact that we get to be here at the Silos today, we’re feeling all the good happy holiday feelings.”

Joanna Gaines Gets Vulnerable in ‘The Stories We Tell’

Joanna explored her childhood insecurities in her latest book, “The Stories We Tell.”

According to its description, the book “invites us on an authentic and deeply vulnerable journey into her story—and helps shine a light on the beauty of our own—guiding us to release the weights that hold us back so we may live and share our story in truth.”

She also revealed on Instagram that her daughter Ella helped design the book’s cover.

​​”The Stories We Tell” was published in November 2022.

