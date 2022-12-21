Drew & Jonathan Scott Struggle With a Project in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Clip

Drew and Jonathan Scott face off against some deep-rooted plants on “Celebrity IOU.” The upcoming episode will see the HGTV stars partner with actor Wilmer Valderrama to surprise his former security guard and best friend with a renovation of his unfinished garage.

In a clip of the episode, Jonathan counts seven plants that need to be removed from the perimeter of the house. As Drew then points out, “They’re all small and aside from the bigger one right there.”

But the “Brother vs. Brother” stars soon realize the plants will be harder to dig up than they first thought.

“The root systems on these are a lot deeper than I thought they were,” Drew explains in the clip, with Jonathan agreeing. The “At Home” podcaster added that the roots of one plant are growing down about “two-and-a-half feet.”

The Scotts continue to struggle to dig up the trees.

Looking at the camera, Drew explains in the clip, “Sometimes you think a job is going to be very easy because it’s just a tiny little plant.”

With half of the plants still to go, Drew then says to his brother, “We ripped out the entire garage in less time it’s taking for us to take these tiny little trees out.”

After Jonathan unearths the largest plant, the pair fist bump.

Drew and Jonathan became household names thanks to the success of their HGTV series, “Property Brothers.” They have since built an empire, releasing home decor lines, forming a production company and starring in various spinoffs.

The Property Brothers Help Wilmer Valderrama Transform His Best Friend’s Garage

Valderrama is giving back to the man he views as “an older brother” and “guardian angel,” HGTV revealed in a press release. The “NCIS” actor enlisted Drew and Jonathan to help transform the unfinished garage of his former security guard and best friend, Tadao.

The friends have known each other for more than 20 years, HGTV announced in a press release. But, in recent years, the network added that Tadao has lost multiple loved ones to illnesses.

Tadao’s home remains a hub for his Samoan family, so Valderrama and the Scotts work to turn his “unfinished garage into a fabulous flex space for his family and guests to work, play and stay,” according to the episode description. “The stunning renovation will feature a sleek kitchenette, two Murphy beds, a cozy living room space with a state-of-the-art TV lift, and a Polynesian-inspired bathroom with a teak vanity.”

Wilmer Valderrama Is the Latest in a Star-Studded Season of ‘Celebrity IOU’

Valderrama is just the latest from a star-studded lineup on this season of “Celebrity IOU.” The series follows Drew and Jonathan as they help some of the biggest stars in music, acting and reality television express their gratitude to loved ones through surprise renovations.

The “That 70’s Show” star joins Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson, Idina Menzel, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Leslie Jordan and Cheryl Hines this season.

“Jonathan and I started this series with a simple idea—that nobody gets anywhere in life alone,” Drew said in an October 2022 press release. “We’re grateful that so many household names have trusted us to be part of these personal acts of kindness and help give back to the people they value most.”

Past celebrities to appear in the series include Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Zooey Deschanel, Snoop Dogg and Kris Jenner.

“Wilmer Valderrama Surprises His Best Friend” will premiere on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

