Joanna Gaines Goes Butterfly Catching With Son Crew

“Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines is spending quality with her 4-year-old son, Crew, in a new Instagram post.

“He woke up this morning and said he wanted to be a ‘tire man’ and then he changed his mind and wanted to be a butterfly catcher and that turned into becoming a fire maker. This little guy makes life fun,” Joanna captioned the post.

In the video, Crew is seen pumping up a bike tire for his mother, charging her $10 for the services. The two play pretend, with Joanna pretending her name is “Pam”. After Joanna spots a butterfly in the driveway, the two head into the woods with a net to go butterfly catching and have a picnic lunch. Crew even brings his mother to his secret fort.

See the post below.

Fans Love Joanna’s ‘Precious’ Update

Joanna’s video was a hit with fans, who enjoy seeing her have fun with Crew.

“I love love love that you cater to his imagination and creativity. I miss my littles doing this with me. 5 kids and 9 grands. They’re all grown,” one fan wrote.

“Always up for an adventure – love that. What a precious little fella,” another fan commented about Crew.

Some fans related to Joanna playing with Crew as well, and took to the comments section to share stories of their own. One fan wrote, “My 4 year old grandson wants to be a fireman, baseball player, and Mayor.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines Have Learned Life Lessons From Crew

Crew is Chip and Joanna Gaines’ fifth child, after Drake (17), Ella (16), Duke (14), and Emmie (12). In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Fixer Upper” couple spoke about what it was like having Crew eight years after their last child, and the lessons they have learned while raising him.

“Crew, really, just something about him was almost like a parachute at the end of a race car. It didn’t force us to slam on the breaks, in the negative sense, it allowed us to really stop,” Chip said.

“What Crew has brought to me is just the idea of stopping and seeing the moments around me that are full of wonder,” Joanna added, saying these moments of wonder could be as simple as “a flower that’s growing in the grass.”

Chip and Joanna both make sure to mark all kinds of moments, big and small, on social media, as both a way to connect with fans and to look back at the memories they’ve made with Crew.

In April 2022, Chip took Crew with him to run in the Silo District Marathon, which is organized by the Gaines’ company Magnolia and raises money for both the Brave Like Gabe Foundation and the Community Cancer Association of Waco. Gabe Grunewald, who the Brave Like Gabe Foundation is named for, was Chip’s friend and a professional runner who passed away in 2019 from adenoid cystic carcinoma. The foundation works to fund rare cancer research and support survivors.

Joanna has shared plenty of “little moments” with Crew as well, including pear picking in the garden, making marinara sauce in the kitchen, and going for a walk on the beach.

READ NEXT: HGTV Stars Celebrate Wedding Anniversary