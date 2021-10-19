How Quarantine Affected Jonathan Scott’s Relationship With Zooey Deschanel

For “Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott, 43, quarantining with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, 41, really cemented their relationship. The couple had been dating for only a few months, after meeting in August 2019 while filming “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” when the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the United States.

“Look at it this way, I’m stuck with someone who I’m madly in love with who’s an amazing chef,” the HGTV star told People. The couple spoke with the publication at the Environmental Media Association Awards.

He called her risotto cake “to die for,” telling People, “I don’t know where this has been my whole life but it’s amazing.”

Deschanel’s cooking skills were not the only thing that captured Scott’s heart.

“I discovered having been in other relationships in the past, this was the very first time I noticed that all of the love and effort and the things I was doing were being reciprocated,” Scott revealed, “and I was like ‘what?’ So I think I’ll hold onto this one.”

According to People, the “New Girl” actress “loved” having so much time at home last year and found the extra time with her boyfriend and kids to be “fun.”

Deschanel shares daughter Elsie Otter and son Charlie Wolf with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. According to People, the former couple separated in January 2019 before publicly announcing their split in September of that year.

“When COVID first started, I was like, ‘OK, we have trampoline time and movie time,’” the “Elf” star told the publication.

Deschanel Won Over Scott’s Father With a Rendition of ‘Danny Boy’

Jonathan was not the only Scott that Deschanel won over.

“When we first started dating and the first time she met my parents via Zoom, she found out what my dad’s favorite song was, which is ‘Danny Boy’ because my dad is Scottish,” Scott recounted to People.

“And she sang it on Zoom and I could see the tears welling up in my dad’s eyes,” Scott continued, “and I knew she was in.”

Deschanel is a singer, performing in the duo She & Him.

The family seems to have embraced her with open arms. Just months into their relationship, she attended his brother JD’s Halloween wedding. She also appeared on the podcast his twin brother Drew hosts with his wife Linda Phan, ‘”At Home,” and guest appeared on “Celebrity IOU.”

Deschanel Celebrated Scott’s Emmy Nomination

Deschanel made sure to celebrate her boyfriend’s achievements!

She accompanied him to the Creative Arts Emmys with Scott in September 2021. Scott was nominated alongside his twin for their show “Property Brothers: Forever Home” in the “Outstanding Structured Reality Program” category.

While HGTV’s go-to siblings lost to “Queer Eye,” Deschanel still shared her pride on Instagram. As she wrote in the caption of photos from the evening, “So proud of this handsome man @jonathanscott getting nominated for an EMMY! A few snaps from our afternoon…”

Scott commented, “You’re the sweetest and the cutest!” He wrote in an Instagram post on his account, “Soooooo…I really like doing fun stuff with you, pretty lady.”

