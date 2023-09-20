Fans Can’t Recognize Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas’ Home After Major Change

HGTV stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are known for their Detroit-area renovations for new homeowners on “Bargain Block”, but while the third season of their series airs, they decided to do some work on their own home in Detroit.

“If y’all wanna feel better about how your house looks, take a look at ours right now. COMPLETE DISASTER! But in five days, everything will be done if you can believe that!! Living in a construction zone tests every level of your being, even after years of doing it, it’s never easy! But the end will be worth it!” Bynum wrote in a September 10 Instagram post, showing off a tour of the active work zone that his and Thomas’ house had turned into while it was being renovated.

In the comment section of his post, Bynum shared exactly what work was being put into the home, writing that he and Thomas, “Did an addition and redid a couple dozen other things while we were at it lol”.

Now, in a September 19 update, Bynum shared a before and after of the couple’s house’s exterior, and fans can hardly recognize it. See the change below.

Fans React to Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas’ Addition

“So proud of this project!! Took four months but it was so worth it!!!!! We have a deck!! #happy #homerenovation #detroitproud #beforeandafter” Bynum wrote in his September 19 post, with the first image showing him and Thomas standing arm in arm on their home’s new deck.

“Seems like forever ago but it was only 4 months?!” Thomas commented on the post, with the couple’s “Bargain Block” co-star and realtor friend Shea Whitfield adding, “Beau-ti-ful!!! Now go and watch Sister Act 😂 🥰” in reference to Bynum’s post from a few days prior where he shared that he’d rather be watching “Sister Act” than finishing the renovation.

Fans were shocked by the progress Bynum and Thomas made on their house, as the new addition makes it feel like an entirely new home. Many took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the big change.

“Looks great, but is that the same house? Did you put an addition on the house as well?” one fan wrote.

“Looks SO good! As a Texan and Coloradan, I’d ALSO like to be a Michigander for a week so that I could somehow live in a Keith and Evan house… I love y’all and Shea and what you’re doing for Detroit!” another fan commented.

“Hopefully this will be one of the shows for this season – just curious as that looks like a completely other house (I know, that’s what you do) 🥰” a third fan added. It is unclear if cameras were present for the couple’s renovation or if any footage of it will air anywhere other than their social media pages for the time being.

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Purchased a 2nd Home Up North

Bynum and Thomas’s Detroit home renovation isn’t the only personal project the couple has been working on, as they recently purchased a second home in Northern Michigan. Bynum confirmed the purchase in an August 31 post, writing, “We’re the proud new owners of an up north place! To say we’re excited is a massive understatement lol” with Thomas commenting, “Let the renovations begin!”

While the couple have not yet shared renovation progress on this second home, Thomas shared a September 4 Instagram video with a montage of clips from the couple’s Labor Day weekend, which they spent getting settled into their new home and enjoying time at the beach.

