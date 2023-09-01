Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas ‘Excited’ to Show Off Big Purchase

HGTV stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas have called Detroit home since 2017, but could they be moving up north?

In an August 31 Instagram post, Bynum shared that couple purchased a new home of their own, writing in the caption, “We’re the proud new owners of an up north place! To say we’re excited is a massive understatement lol #northernmichigan #puremichigan” alongside photos of the dark grey multi-level home’s exterior and a selfie of the engaged couple posing in front of their latest purchase.

Although the exact location of Bynum and Thomas’ home is unclear, the couple had to fly over water to get there, as shown in Bynum’s August 31 Instagram Story where he showed the view from the plane from above Michigan with the caption “The flight to the house is 15 minutes of unreal water views. I can’t WAIT FOR FALL FOLIAGE!”

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Celebrate Their New Home

While Thomas did not share his own post about his and Bynum’s new Northern Michigan home, he still celebrated the beginning of a new project for him and Bynum, commenting on his fiancé’s post, “Let the renovations begin!” with one fan responding that they’d like to see the new home’s renovation featured on “Bargain Block”, writing, “opening episode next season!!!”

Another fan echoed this sentiment, writing, “We needs a tv special to watch your renovations!” which had Bynum responding with a cryptic message, writing “🤔 💭 😊” back to them.

Some of Bynum and Thomas’s HGTV friends also commented to congratulate the couple as well.

“YAY!!!!!!! So happy for you guys!!!❤️ 🙌” Jenny Marrs from “Fixer to Fabulous” wrote. Jenny and her husband Dave Marrs recently made the trip up to Detroit to help Bynum and Thomas with a renovation project they were working on for “Bargain Block”. This comes as a returned favor after Bynum and Thomas went down to Bentonville, Arkansas for a March 2023 episode of “Fixer to Fabulous” where they helped paint a mural on the Marrses’ new retail store, Marrs Mercantile.

“Married to Real Estate” stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson both also commented, with Sherrod writing, “Congrats!” and Jackson adding, “🔥Congrats”.

Fellow renovation show star and world-famous drag queen Trixie Mattel commented, “👏👏👏”. Mattel hosted the discovery+ show “Trixie Motel” which was nominated against “Bargain Block” at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards in the “Outstanding Reality Program” category. While Bynum and Thomas were able to meet Mattel and share a table with the star, both programs lost out on the top prize to HBO’s “We’re Here”, which starred three of Mattel’s fellow “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni.

Season 3 of ‘Bargain Block’ is Currently Airing on HGTV

While fans may not get to see Bynum and Thomas’ new home’s full renovation process in the near future, they will have plenty of chances to see the couple in action as season three of “Bargain Block” is currently airing on HGTV. The season premiered on Wednesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. Eastern, with the rest of the 11-episode season playing out week by week in that same timeslot.

Bynum shared a look into the episode two (August 30) home in a September 1 Instagram post, writing that this season, “We’ve been working really hard to not only elevate our construction and layout elements of the process, but we’ve also really tried to elevate the designs as well. I’m so very proud of our team and I’m so proud of the Cozy Cabin house!! Thank you to everyone that contributed to pull this amazing look off!”

