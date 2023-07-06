Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Reach Major Relationship Milestone

Fan-favorite HGTV couple, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas from “Bargain Block” took a trip out to Colorado, where they first met, to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

“10 years!! Can’t believe it sometimes. I can’t wait for another ten. Celebrating in our favorite place has been awesome too #mountains #happy #lovehim #tenyears” Bynum wrote in a July 3 Instagram caption, which was accompanied by photos of himself, Thomas, and their dog Belle out for a hike in the Colorado Rocky Mountains.

Bynum and Thomas began dating in 2013, having first met and connected on Match.com. Four years into their relationship, the pair made two big changes when they picked up and moved to Detroit, Michigan (where they currently live and film their HGTV show) and got engaged. They have yet to take the next step and get married, however, citing their increasingly busy work schedules as the main reason for the delayed nuptials.

HGTV Stars React to Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas’ Anniversary

Fans and friends of the happy couple were quick to fill their comment section with congratulatory messages for their reaching the 10-year benchmark in their relationship.

“Y’all so cute!!! Love y’all. Miss Y’all! Happy anniversary 💙🎉” their friend and “Bargain Block” go-to realtor Shea Whitfield commented.

“You cutie-tuties❤️ love you both!” Leslie Davis from “Unsellable Houses” commented, with Bynum responding, “omg I’m so excited to see youuuuuu soooooon 😜”.

“Happy anniversary!” Ty Pennington, host of “Rock the Block”, added.

“We’re hiking the same mountains in Canada! 🇨🇦 🥾” Brian Kleinschmidt from “100 Day Dream Home” wrote. Brian had previously commented on another HGTV star’s post, confirming that he and his wife Mika were currently on a family vacation of their own to the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

“That flew by!!! So happy for you both ❤️ sending lots of love and well wishes for the next 10” one fan added.

“Ahhh congrats guys!! So happy for you both! Such a sweet and kind couple!!❤️” another fan wrote.

Bynum and Thomas’ Colorado vacation comes just in time for some rest and relaxation after the couple, with their company Nine Design and Homes, held their first-ever Festival of the Arts in Detroit on June 17. The event included local vendors, artists, art demonstrations, workshops, and a live Q&A with Bynum, Thomas, and Whitfield.

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Take a Walk Down Memory Lane

Besides taking hikes and enjoying the beautiful Colorado mountain scenery, Bynum and Thomas also celebrated their anniversary with a look back at their first renovation project.

“This was the first house Evan and I renovated together in Colorado! It still looks beautiful. Being here brought back a lot of memories I will say. Grateful for our path but I miss it a lot. #simplertimes #firsthouse #bellealwaysescaped,” Bynum captioned a June 2 video of the referenced house’s exterior.

Fans were just as kind to the couple in this post’s comment section, with one user writing, “Those beginnings made it possible for you to cast your net to do bigger projects; from small homes, your own store & now your building a bigger foot print ! You’ve Come a long ways🥳”.

