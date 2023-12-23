Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Share Renovation Update in Time for the Holidays

HGTV’s “Bargain Block” hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are enjoying the Christmas season. Bynum shared a December 22 Instagram post featuring a selfie of the couple standing in front of the lit-up Christmas tree in downtown Detroit.

“Finally had a chance to get into the holiday spirit!!! The tree in Detroit looks amazing this year!! Hope everyone has a great Friday!!! Happy holidays!! Plus we got some houses done!” Bynum captioned his post. He also tagged the couple’s “Bargain Block” co-star Shea Whitfield and the hashtags “#detroitproud #detroit #tistheseason.”

More photos in Bynum’s post show that the couple were joined in downtown Detroit by their friends Eddie and Caleb. Bynum also included photos of himself and Thomas working on some of their renovations. In one photo, Bynum is kissing Thomas on the cheek, while in another the pair are posing with Whitfield. The impression of a microphone is visible under Bynum’s shirt in this last photo.

Fans Send Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Well Wishes

Whitfield commented on Bynum’s post to say “Hey Eddie and Caleb!!! 👋🏾😍,” while other fans commented to share well wishes with Bynum and Thomas for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

“Thank you so much for bringing some of your world to us. Your two are wonderful role models , and give us hope. Have been a follower from day one. Please please keep it up. We all love you both,” one fan wrote.

“I just started watching your show over Thanksgiving, and I really love you guys and your fun bright dynamic! Sending you huge NYC hugs!!! 🥰 🎄 🎅🏼,” a second fan added.

“The photo on 6 is adorable!” another fan commented, referring to the photo of Bynum kissing Thomas, “Thank you for all the amazing work you do! So many families will be celebrating in Detroit this year in a wonderful home that you two created. You deserve a lot of love back for all that you’ve given to others.”

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Are Reunited With Shea Whitfield

Bynum and Thomas entered the holiday season after a whirlwind of a fall. Not only did season three of “Bargain Block” start airing, Bynum and Thomas also travelled down to Treasure Island, Florida during its release to compete (for the second time) on “Rock the Block”.

Bynum shared an update during filming, writing in a November 10 Instagram post, “Rock the Block is a great time for sure, but I’m really missing Shea and home today. Really grateful for our little team in Detroit.”

Whitfield commented at the time, “I love you soooo dang-on MUCH!!! You know I’m a big softy, so of course they’re tears rolling as I write this. Missing y’all! Enjoy the warmth, water, and those beautiful sunsets. Knock the competition ( respectfully, of course 🤣🥰).”

“Rock the Block” wrapped filming just before Thanksgiving, and while Bynum and Thomas got to see Whitfield at the end of November, they quickly left Detroit again, this time for New Orleans, where they are working on some undisclosed projects.

Whitfield shared a December 7 Instagram post with Bynum and Thomas, writing, “My Boys are BACK! This calls for a dance Partaaay!❤️” Set to Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control”, Whitfield’s video showed her dancing alongside Bynum, Thomas, and their camera crew. While HGTV has yet to officially announce a new season of “Bargain Block”, fans have a good feeling that season four will be on its way next year given the cameras.

