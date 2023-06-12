HGTV Stars React to Keith Bynum’s ‘Terrifying’ Experience

“Why is it taking so long to get down?”

HGTV star Keith Bynum gave his peers quite the fright. The “Bargain Block” co-host joined his friend and the show’s real estate expert Shea Whitfield as they rode a slingshot amusement park ride.

“Me and Shea have done some crazy stuff together but this was one of the funniest! Core memory locked in lol,” Bynum wrote in the caption of his June 11 Instagram post, which includes a video of the pair’s slingshot ride. Off camera, Whitfield’s husband Terry exclaims that this was not Bynum’s first ride, saying “Keith gets five gold stars for going twice.”

HGTV Stars Share Their Reactions to Keith Bynum & Shea Whitfield’s Wild Ride

Whitfield shared in Bynum’s excitement at getting to create new memories in the comment section, where she wrote, “Crazy indeed! 🤣 This was waaaay too much fun!!! Creating fun memories is thee absolute best part of life 🎢 🥰 ❤️ 🤗”. Many other HGTV personalities were also drawn to the comment section to share their reactions to Bynum and Whitfield taking on the slingshot ride.

“That looks terrifying 😂” Christina Hall from “Flip or Flop” and “Christina on the Coast” wrote.

“Brrrrrave souls!! 😂 😂 😂 My stomach dropped for you!”, “Fix My Flip” host Page Turner added.

“Luxe for Less” host Michel Smith Boyd simply wrote, “Nope!”, which his co-star (and “Rock the Block” season 4 co-champion) Anthony Elle felt differently, writing, “That looks fun!!!!!”

Not all hosts were scared of the ride, as more and more chimed in agreeing with Elle’s assessment. “I haven’t been there in forever…so fun!!!! 🙌”, fellow Detroiter and “Steal This House” host Cristy Lee added, referring to the amusement park where the “Bargain Block” stars found the slingshot.

While the slingshot video scared some hosts and excited others, two commenters couldn’t help but laugh, with “Married to Real Estate” star Mike Jackson commenting “😂 😂 the initial scream” and “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington adding, “😂”.

When Does ‘Bargain Block’ Return to HGTV?

Good news is in store for fans who are eager to see “Bargain Block” back on their screens, as Bynum, his partner and co-host Evan Thomas, and Whitfield shared the news in a June 7 post from the official “Bargain Block” Instagram page confirming season 3 of their show would be premiering on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. HGTV confirmed the 10-episode season was greenlit in a November 2022 Press Release, citing more than 18 million viewers across the second season’s episodes.

“Keith, Evan and Shea’s passion for revitalizing homes in Detroit shines in every episode as they turn forgotten properties into uniquely beautiful homes that feature Evan’s craftsmanship and Keith’s remarkable custom art and design style. They’re on a mission to improve more neighborhoods and we’ll help them get there with this new 10-episode order,” HGTV executive Loren Ruch said at the time.

For fans who can’t wait to see Bynum and Thomas on their televisions, they will get a chance to see the couple compete in the “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge”, a four-part miniseries that will see pairs of HGTV stars compete to give different spaces in a home the full Barbie treatment. The series premieres Sunday, July 16, at 8 p.m. Eastern, and Bynum and Thomas will be featured in the third episode, where they will compete against Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (from “100 Day Dream Home”) to bring the outdoor areas to life.

