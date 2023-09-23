Fans Wowed by Keith Bynum’s Work of Art

HGTV star Keith Bynum (along with his fiancé and co-host Evan Thomas) is known for bringing his artful eye to each of his renovation projects, often incorporating custom mural work into his “Bargain Block” designs.

In a September 22 Instagram post, Bynum showed off his skills as he shared a time-lapse video of his latest mural commission. “Our community park asked for a mural for their garden shed! Love getting to do these!!” Bynum captioned the video, which showed him painting green plant leaves over an orange, blue, and green background on a repurposed storage container.

Bynum also shared a photo of the finished product to his Instagram story the next day, September 23.

Fans React to Keith Bynum’s Latest Mural

Bynum and Thomas have attracted a dedicated fan base during their time on HGTV over the past few years, and many of those fans like and commented on Bynum’s post, sharing their impressions of his latest work of art.

“Your free hand art is amazing! How can you be so on point?..you guys bring laughter and mystery into our lives!” one fan wrote.

“Wish I could look at a blank space and put my heart and soul into it like you do! Just beautiful 🥰” another user added.

“Geez Keith , talent just flows out of you 💕 keep inspiring others , and making the city more beautiful” a third fan commented, referring to the city of Detroit where Bynum and Thomas live and work to revitalize through their home and business renovation projects.

Bynum and Thomas moved to Detroit from Colorado in 2017 and have quickly become very involved in the local community through their renovation work. “It’s the kindest place I’ve ever lived, contrary to its reputation,” Bynum told People in August 2023, adding later in the interview, “There’s just been a lot of support. It’s been amazing. We’ve felt a lot of love.”

One close connection Bynum and Thomas have made in Detroit is with their good friend and go-to realtor Shea Hicks Whitfield, who

Keith Bynum Helped Out Some Fellow HGTV Stars With His Mural Work

Bynum’s Community Park mural was not his first commission of the year, as he was enlisted to help fellow HGTV stars (and his and Thomas’ former “Rock the Block” competitors) Jenny and Dave Marrs (from “Fixer to Fabulous”) when they were preparing to open their first Marrs Mercantile retail location.

“We had the best time painting this mural!! It was so hot and we were exhausted in this picture, but I could not have been more excited!! Dave and Jenny are amazing and have been so kind and loving, like family. I’m so proud to be a part of this :)” Bynum wrote in a March 22 post the day his and Thomas’ appearance on “Fixer to Fabulous” aired on the network, with Jenny commenting, “It is PERFECTION. Love you too! ❤️”

It appears that the Marrses repaid the favor for Bynum and Thomas, assisting them on an as-yet-unannounced project for “Bargain Block” in August 2023, when Jenny shared a photo of the two couples together on her Instagram.

“Keith and Evan asked if we could help out on a project and we were more than happy to do so (and, we really owed them one after they created the amazing mural for us at our Mercantile 🙌),” Jenny wrote in her post’s caption.

