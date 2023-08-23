Jenny & Dave Marrs Make Surprise Appearance on Another HGTV Show

HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs have a busy year coming up with the return of their show “Fixer to Fabulous” and the premiere of their new spinoff series, “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”, however the design duo was still able to make room in their schedules to stop by and help some old friends on a project.

“Such a fun day in Detroit with a couple of our favorites!” Jenny captioned her August 22 post, which included a photo of the Marrses with “Bargain Block” hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, “Keith and Evan asked if we could help out on a project and we were more than happy to do so (and, we really owed them one after they created the amazing mural for us at our Mercantile 🙌). Flying home tonight feeling grateful for this wild job that has gifted us pretty awesome friends. 🤍”

“Such a great day! Thanks so much for helping and wonderful to see you guys!” Bynum responded in the comment section of Jenny’s post.

The new season of “Bargain Block” premieres on HGTV on Wednesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. Eastern, though it is unclear exactly when the Marrses’ appearance will be featured.

Jenny & Dave Marrs Became Friends With Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas on ‘Rock the Block’

“Fixer to Fabulous” began airing on HGTV in 2019, two years prior to “Bargain Block”. While the Marrses may have met Bynum and Thomas around the beginnings of their shows, the first time the power couples worked together (or against one another, rather) was during the third season of HGTV’s competition show, “Rock the Block”, in 2022.

During the season, the Marrses won two weekly challenges, taking victories for their renovations of the kitchen space and the finished room above the garage, though Bynum and Thomas weren’t able to secure one of the five weekly wins. In the end, both teams lost out on the grand prize to “Married to Real Estate” stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, though the entire cast developed friendships that have lasted to this day.

Jenny commented on her own post of the two couples’ reunion to tag some of their fellow competitors, writing, “We missed you [Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis from ‘Unsellable Houses’]😭 😭 😭 😘 😘 😘”.

Davis commented to send her love, writing, “Four of the best humans I have ever met! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️” under Dave’s August 22 post, which featured the same selfie as his wife’s post.

Jenny & Dave Marrs Owed the ‘Bargain Block’ Boys a Favor

Jenny and Dave Marrs’ trip to Detroit was the least they could do after Bynum and Thomas traveled to the Marrs’ hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas for the March 21, 2023 episode of “Fixer to Fabulous”. During the episode, Jenny and Dave called on their friends to help paint a mural on the outside of their new Marrs Mercantile retail location.

During the episode, Jenny explained that she and Dave had a lot in common with Bynum and Thomas and that she thought “this would be a perfect project for them because it’s also invigorating not only a building but another town in our community and they love art. Keith is an artist and he’s absolutely incredible and so talented. Just loves to create art, so I think they’ll be really down for doing this.”

