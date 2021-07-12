Kevin Keating, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Assistant: 5 Fast Facts

Kevin Keating is Gwyneth Paltrow’s longtime assistant. The actress is surprising the man she calls her “friend, right-hand supporter, protector and guardian angel” with a home renovation on “Celebrity IOU,” according to HGTV’s press release for the upcoming episode.

According to the episode’s description, Paltrow, along with “The Property Brothers” stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, will “surprise Kevin with an updated kitchen, living area and loft space before he moves into his newly purchased Southern California condo.”

As she told HGTV, “Words truly cannot express how much I love Kevin. He’s my family. He has done so much for me over the past decade plus and I just am so excited to be able to do something for him.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Keating Has Worked with Paltrow for More Than 10 Years

Based on a 2020 BBC America article, Keating has worked for Paltrow for 11 years. In fact, Paltrow told HGTV that she has actually spent more time with her assistant than anyone else over the last decade.

“Kevin has been an incredible constant in my life, and I trust him with everything,” Paltrow said in a press release. “He’s my right-hand man. He’s such a good person, and he’s always taking care of other people.”

2. Keating Has Inspired Goop Products

Not only does Keating work with Paltrow, but he also serves as the inspiration behind some of the products for her Goop brand.

The New Yorker revealed in 2017 that Keating inspired the “Nurse Kevin” character who texted out reminders to Goop customers buying vitamins.

Then in 2018, he revealed on Instagram that he inspired a blazer offered by the brand. The item’s description read, “Keating is our boyish, relaxed blazer – great as part of a suit or on its own.”

He joked about it, writing, “That’s right, you can have your very own KEATING! DM me or buy this totally awesome blazer…”

Most recently, he even appeared on Paltrow’s Netflix show, “The Goop Lab.”

3. His Home ‘Has Great Bones’

According to HGTV’s press release for Keating’s upcoming episode of “Celebrity IOU,” his home “has great bones but is very dated – and he has no extra money for major renovations.”

Along with the Scotts, Paltrow will help with “the demolition of the kitchen, re-plastering the fireplace and installing the new iron staircase railing,” HGTV revealed in a press release. The network said the final product will include “a more spacious kitchen and a built-in dry bar.”

4. Keating Is Credited on Several Films

Paltrow is not the only one with a long list of movie credits to her name. While Keating often rubs elbows with celebrities through his role as her assistant, he is also listed in the credits for six films according to IMDb.

In his filmography, he is listed as the “assistant: Ms. Paltrow” for: “Country Strong,” “Contagion,” “Iron Man 3,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers Endgame.”

5. Keating Is Often Jet-Setting Around the World

Whether through his work or for personal travel, Keating has documented some of his frequent trips around the world on social media.

He is based in Los Angeles, but he often tags other states such as South Carolina, Montana, Georgia, Colorado, Arizona and Massachusetts on Instagram.

Keating’s jet-setting does not stop there – he often travels abroad. Some of the locations he has documented online include Jamaica, England, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

“Celebrity IOU” airs at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

