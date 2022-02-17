‘Kitchen Cousins’ Star Welcomes First Child

“Kitchen Cousins” star Anthony Carrino welcomed his first child with his wife Jacey Lambros.

The former HGTV star announced on Instagram their daughter, Leni Francine, was born on Valentine’s Day 2022. She weighed six pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

“In true Carrino fashion, Leni made her early debut and @carrinoanthony and I are overcome with love. We can’t for you all to meet her,” Lambros wrote on Instagram.

The couple, who wed in 2021, are already pet parents to their dog Rossi. Lambros is the co-founder of the workout studio Jane DO and a former Radio City Rockette. Carrino rose to fame alongside his cousin, John Colaneri, on HGTV’s “Kitchen Cousins” which ran from 2011 through 2012. He also starred in “America’s Most Desperate Kitchens,” “Cousins Undercover” and “The Build Up.”

“Welcome to the world little Leni girl,” Carrino captioned photos of the newborn on Tuesday, February 15.

“Mom was an absolute rockstar and they’re both healthy and resting. @jaceylambros & I were never big on #valentines day…safe to say that’s changed forever! Completely overwhelmed with emotions,” he added. “(And we can’t wait to introduce this little girl to Rossi!)”

The 43-year-old shared a photo of his furry friend meeting the baby the following day, writing on Instagram, “When Rossi met Leni. So nice to be home with the crew.”

Carrino & Lambros Announced the Pregnancy in September 2021

Carrino announced Lambros’ pregnancy on September 22, 2021. He shared a photo of a sonogram on Instagram, writing, “We’ve got some big news to share…. @jaceylambros is pregnant!!! And we’re having a girl”

The news came just a couple of months after they said “I Do” in July 2021. “What. A. Night.” Carrino captioned an Instagram post of the newlyweds holding hands. “We threaded the weather needle for our ceremony, then partied with all our nearest and dearest till we just couldn’t dance anymore Love you all so much for showing up and making our night one we will never forget.”

He also thanked Luke Wessman for tattooing their initials on each other’s hands.

Carrino and Lambros announced their engagement in June 2019. “She said YES!” he wrote on Instagram. “Couldn’t possibly be more excited to spend the rest of my life with this lady. The reasons why are endless. Suffice it to say she’s my everything; from partner in crime, to number supporter, & business strategist… I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love you @jaceylambros. Here’s to all our adventures to come.”

Well-Wishers Congratulated the New Parents

The couple’s comment sections were flooded with well-wishes and congratulations on their new bundle of joy.

Among them was Carrino’s “Kitchen Cousins” co-host, who wrote, “Congratulations to Mommy and Daddy! Love you guys so much!”

Colaneri was not the only current and former HGTV star. Sabrina Soto commented “Congrats!!!!!!!!!!!!” and “Yeah!! Little girls are the best!” on two of Carrino’s posts.

“Lawn & Order” star Chris Lambton wrote, “Cherish that. Such an amazing feeling”

Lambros received kind words from some of her famous friends.

“The Talk” host and “Dancing with the Stars” alum Amanda Kloots, commented, “Just the sweetest!! Congratulations mama.”

Podcast host Taylor Strecker added, “SHE IS PERFECTION.”

