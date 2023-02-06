‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Designer Kristina Crestin Asks For Help After House Fire

HGTV’s “Farmhouse Fixer” designer Kristina Crestin is asking fans and followers for assistance after her next-door neighbors caught fire in the early morning hours on Saturday, February 4.

Ipswich Local News reported that nobody was injured in the house fire that took place on the edge of Lake Chebacco in Essex, Massachusetts. The blaze was believed to have originated in the attic of the home, which has burned to the ground.

Crestin shared more details in a February 5 Instagram story, letting her followers know that her family was safe and back at home after initially being evacuated given their home’s proximity to the inferno. “Kirby, Cooper and I are fine and back in our house. Our house is still standing and with temp services we have heat now,” Crestin wrote.

Kristina Crestin Raised Over $20,000 For Her Neighbors in 2 Days

02/03/2023 – 2306 – Essex – initial call for a report of a fire in the attic which progressed rapidly due to the extenuating circumstances – crews battled diligently however the fire had a mind of its own – crews from multiple communities assisted Essex on this 2nd alarm pic.twitter.com/9bht1bhTSA — PC Photography (@CicalaPhilip) February 4, 2023

“Our neighbors have a very long road ahead and have literally nothing more than they ran out of the house with,” Crestin said in a second slide of her Instagram story, before sharing a link to a fundraiser she created to get them some immediate aid, “I set up a GoFundMe page for them to help bridge the gap of a rough road ahead.”

Crestin wrote in the GoFundMe page, which was up to $24,513 in donations by Sunday, February 5, that the family left the house into the freezing cold temperature in just the “slippers and clothing they had on”, but most importantly, “all the people and animals are fine.”

This tragic house fire struck on a weekend that saw extreme cold temperatures sweeping across the Northeast of the United States after a warmer-than-average Winter for much of the area.

Crestin pointed out these low temperatures in the final slide of her Instagram story, where she also took a moment to thank the first responders and firefighters who worked tirelessly through the middle of the night to keep her neighbors safe and prevent the fire from spreading to any nearby buildings, including Crestin’s. “No hydrants in our neighborhood, the windy chill made it -39 [degrees], what these men and woman had to overcome. I am beyond grateful at the lengths they went to. Our house is still standing because of it,” Crestin wrote.

Kristina Crestin is Competing on Season 4 of ‘Rock the Block’

On January 18, Crestin shared the first teaser of herself and her “Farmhouse Fixer” costar Jonathan Knight (from the boy band New Kids On the Block), both of whom are set to compete as one of four teams in the fourth season of HGTV’s “Rock the Block”, which premieres Monday, March 6, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Crestin and Knight will go up against three other teams of HGTV stars, including Bryan and Sarah Baeumler from “Renovation Island”, Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle from “Luxe for Less”, and Page Turner and Mitch Glew from “Fix My Flip”.

While the competition will be fierce, host Ty Pennington recently spoke with Heavy ahead of the season’s premiere, and said that Crestin and Knight were one of the teams that surprised him with their talents.

“Jonathan and Kristina [surprised me] because I only have known him as a pop singer… I think that’s the beauty of discovering people and really realizing that everybody has so many different layers.”

READ NEXT: Jeremiah Brent Shares Photos of His First Restaurant Design