Kristina Crestin Shows Off New Design Award

HGTV fans know Kristina Crestin as one-half of the design team behind “Farmhouse Fixer” (alongside New Kids on the Block’s Jonathan Knight), however Crestin has a thriving design business outside of what is shown on screen.

In a September 25 Instagram post, Crestin shared that she and her design team won multiple Northshore Home Awards from Northshore Home Magazine, taking home the prizes for Best Kitchen Designer and Best Bath Design, both awards given by the magazine’s editors.

Crestin shouted out her team in her post’s caption, writing, “Just want to celebrate this with my talented team @stephanie.ferraro.designs @kt.dezign + @coopermeme. Everything takes a village and being surrounded by lovely talented people make all the difference. ⁠Congrats to all the other winners as well, I enjoy so much that so many friends of mine took home awards too! 💗⁠”

Kristina Crestin Won a Fishing Award in 2022

Crestin also gave fans a look into her personal life in a September 26 Instagram post, where she showed off another one of her award-winning skills.

“Big winners over here at Kristina Crestin Design. 🎊 This time it isn’t a design award – but a fishing award!” Crestin wrote in the caption of the post, which included a photo of her with the top prize certificate for the women’s division from the 2022 Key West Fishing Tournament, “I am missing the actual event this week much to my hubby’s chagrin but we’ll still celebrate. I mean it’s my Birthday this week too so lets just celebrate all around!”

Although her big win happened at last year’s tournament, Crestin is still celebrating now, adding in her caption, “Many thanks to our awesome Captain Shawn @fishdoubledown, I had no idea it would place but he gave us a casual ‘we should enter it in the tournament’ – good call! Sounds like its time to go somewhere warm with sea green waters again soon …..”

Kristina Crestin & Jonathan Knight Are Filming New Episodes of ‘Farmhouse Fixer’

Earlier this month on September 7, Crestin shared a behind-the-scenes post from the set of “Farmhouse Fixer”, sharing that she and Knight were in the middle of filming their show’s third season.

“Twinning!” Crestin wrote in the caption, referencing her and Knight posing identically in matching Adirondack chairs between takes, “We’re making the best of an humid hot filming day with a little joking around. This heat certainly isn’t making me happy! Getting through the day with this guy is though 🥰”

Crestin made sure to thank their crew as well, writing, “Another challenging filming day too – props to our crew – we have to be on camera dripping but we’re not lugging around heavy gear and timing the waves with it to hop on to a boat to get home. This one will go down in the memory books!”

Fans were ecstatic to hear that new episodes were in the works, leaving comments on Crestin’s post with their thoughts.

“Can’t wait for more episodes! Stay cool! 💦” one fan wrote.

“You both look wonderful. I can’t wait to see the new season. Looks like you are both having fun,” another follower added.

READ NEXT: Tarek El Moussa Nearly in Tears Over Daughter’s New Chapter