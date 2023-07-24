2 HGTV Shows Acquired by Lifetime

Two HGTV shows have found a new home at Lifetime. “Good Morning America” correspondent Lara Spencer‘s newest series, “Everything But The House,” just began airing on Lifetime and “Married to Real Estate” star Egypt Sherrod‘s former HGTV show, “Property Virgins,” is undergoing a reboot and search for a new host, according to Deadline.

Lifetime acquired both shows for its evolving lifestyle programming brand, Home.Made.Nation, which airs on A&E and overnight on Lifetime on Tuesdays. Per a press release from the network, the series currently airing and streaming as part its home improvement programming include “Zombie House Flipping,” “Lakefront Luxury,” “24 Hour Flip,” “Triple Digit Flip,” “Move or Improve,” “Living Smaller,” “Flipping Down South,” “50/50 Flip,” “Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home” and “Tiny House Nation.”

Spencer told fans about her show’s new home in an Instagram post on July 11, 2023, by writing, “If you liked #fleamarketflip I have some exciting news! I have a new show premiering tonight on Lifetime!”

Lara Spencer’s ‘Everything But The House’ Moves From HGTV to Lifetime

Spencer’s love of repurposing vintage finds made her a home improvement star with her Emmy Award-winning HGTV show, “Flea Market Flip.” But the show, which took place at flea markets across the U.S., fell by the wayside during the pandemic. Her newest show, “Everything But The House,” launched on HGTV in 2021 but the network didn’t air all of its episodes, per Deadline. It has since been acquired by Lifetime.

Posting a video from London while she covered Wimbledon for ABC, Spencer said she was spending her downtime in “charming” Chelsea looking for vintage items.

“I hope you guys enjoy the show as much as I enjoyed making it,” she said.

In the series, which kicked off its second season on July 11, families get help from a group of appraisers to help them clear out clutter at their homes and find vintage treasures “hiding in plain sight,” according to Lifetime. After the families clear out their homes, the appraisers auction off the items they think have the most potential value and the families get to keep whatever money — sometimes thousands of dollars — is raised from their items.

Jacquie Denny, co-founder of the Everything But The House estate sale and auction site, is among the featured appraisers on the show, which debuted on HGTV in March 2021, according to House Beautiful.

The series is produced by High Noon Entertainment with Spencer serving as one of its executive producers. Deadline reported that the production company, not HGTV, owns the rights to the show so it was able to move the series over to Lifetime for its second season.

‘Property Virgins’ Has Also Moved to Lifetime

Meanwhile, the HGTV show that made Egypt Sherrod a household name, “Property Virgins,” has also been acquired by Lifetime, which began airing old episodes of the series in June. Like with Spencer’s show, the rights to the series are owned by the production company behind it — Cineflix Productions — rather than HGTV, per Deadline. Cineflix is planning to reboot “Property Virgins” and is looking for a new host, with a new version of the first-time homebuyer series expected to premiere in 2024.

“Property Virgins” originated on HGTV Canada in March 2006 and expanded to HGTV in the U.S. in its second season, the outlet reported. The show was hosted by Sandra Rinomato until Sherrod took over in 2012, according to House Beautiful.

During the pandemic, Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson started posting videos of them working together on home updates and family matters, which were popular with HGTV viewers. That turned into their show “Married With Real Estate,” which will air its third season in early 2024.