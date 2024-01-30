HGTV Announces Fate of ‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’

HGTV renewed its renovation show “Lil Jon Wants To Do What?” in August 2022. While the original plans were to air the second season in Spring 2023, the season was postponed for unspecified reasons. Now, in a January 29 announcement on the HGTV website, the network revealed that a new premiere date has been set.

“Lil Jon Wants To Do What?” will return to HGTV with new episodes starting Monday, February 12 at 10 p.m. Eastern. Not only that, the episode will become available to stream on Max at the same time.

“Lil Jon Wants To Do What?” sees the titular rapper and DJ take on home renovation projects, bringing his “unconventional” eye for design. He works with designer Anitra Mecadon to bring over-the-top projects to life, including a “night club, game room, bowling alley, and cocktail bar” in the premiere episode.

Fans React to Lil Jon’s Return to HGTV Screens

HGTV shared a photo on its Instagram page on January 29 alongside the premiere date announcement. In the photo, Lil Jon is sporting an Atlanta Braves baseball cap, a grill on his teeth, jeans, and splatter-painted Timberland boots alongside a plaid red coat.

Lil Jon is happy to be back on HGTV, saying in the network’s announcement, ““I can’t wait for viewers to see what we’ve created in this season of ‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’. We went bigger, bolder, and way outside of the box for these families. It’s been an incredible experience and I’m excited that soon we get to share it with everyone. Get ready for a wild ride!”

Fans are sharing the “Turn Down For What” rapper’s excitement, leaving comments on the network’s announcement post.

“💪🏾 💪🏾 I can’t wait. Y’all are so funny and talented together 🔥 🔥,” one fan wrote, noting Lil Jon and Mecadon’s on-screen dynamic.

“Yay!!! The designs are out there but that’s what the client wants. Very good with budget too,” another fan added.

“Awesome. Love this show. Lil John can come do anything to my house,” another fan added, with a fourth writing, “Yes!!! I love the show and I can’t wait to see the new season! ♥️ ♥️ ♥️.”

Lil Jon & Anitra Mecadon Tease 1 of Their Season 2 Renovations

According to the network’s announcement, one of the season 2 renovations is for an “ultimate kid zone that includes a jungle gym, foam pit and a fully decked out DJ space,” and the co-hosts gave fans an early peek at the finished product on social media.

Mecadon shared a video of herself and Lil Jon thanking a vendor from one of their season 2 renovations, Resilite Sports Products, to Instagram on January 2.

“I’m Lil Jon and we have to thank Resilite for sending us this awesome foam pit. We just did this in a home for our show ‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’ and we know these kids are going to lose it. Look how amazing this thing is,” Lil Jon told fans. The rapper stood in front of a padded blue pit filled with yellow foam cubes in the clip. The walls behind him and Mecadon were covered in multicolor graffiti as well.

