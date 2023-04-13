Fans Notice Major Changes Made to ‘Rock the Block’ House

Fans of HGTV’s design competition show “Rock the Block” have noticed some major differences in one of the season 2 homes after uncovering its real estate listing online.

“David and Tiffany’s Rock the Block Season 2 house lost a lot of its color,” one user posted to an HGTV discussion page on Reddit, along with a link to the real estate listing for their house in Dallas, Georgia. The listing shows that while a lot of David Bromstad (“My Lottery Dream Home”) and Tiffany Brooks’s (HGTV Smart Home, “$50k Three Ways”) design decisions were left intact, a good amount of their bold color choices have been scaled back. Though not currently on the market, the listing shows an estimated price of $577,100, up from the $475,000 starting value shared by all four “Rock the Block” season 2 homes.

HGTV has shared a full photo gallery of David and Tiffany’s house after it was completed on “Rock the Block”, and all changes to the house can be seen in the latest real estate listing here.

David Bromstad & Tiffany Brooks’s Entryway Was Completely Changed

The first major change to David and Tiffany’s “Rock the Block” home can be found right in the entryway to the home. David and Tiffany’s original design included one wall painted entirely black, an ombré fade along the staircase (with the bottom step blue and each subsequent step one shade lighter until the top step, which was white), and another wall covered in a peacock patterned wallpaper with abstract art hung up over it. Now, however, the color has been completely taken away from the walls and the staircase, all of which are painted white.

“Although I understand neutrals sell better than bold, the repainting makes me sad. I loved seeing the creativity these two brought!” one Reddit user commented, “It was so inspirational to see a well designed house that incorporated so many color and patterns vs. the normal vanilla most HGTV designers use.”

“I personally liked their house a lot. My only issue was with the pink basement. But I thought it was a pretty house over all. Now it just looks boring,” another user wrote.

The all-pink basement was one of David and Tiffany’s house’s more controversial spaces, as everything from the cabinetry to the walls to the ceiling was painted pink, and most of the furniture was either pink or a complementary neutral. While some viewers weren’t the biggest fan of the design, many appreciated the bold choice and commitment by the designers.

Now, the basement has been given the same white treatment as the entryway, with the cabinets on one end of the room being the only remaining pink element in the space.

Although some of their color and pattern choices were scaled down, many of David and Tiffany’s original design choices, especially in the kitchen and living areas, were left unchanged. The team won their season’s living area weekly challenge.

This Isn’t the First ‘Rock the Block’ Home to See Major Changes By the New Homeowner

David and Tiffany aren’t the only designers to have their work from “Rock the Block” changed, as season 3 competitors Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas’s home saw major changes made to their home, especially the first floor’s living room and kitchen areas, which had most of their colors taken away in favor of plain white, similarly to David and Tiffany’s home.

“Since the show’s debut, the current owners have made subtle, yet tasteful changes to ‘soften’ the original design of the home,” the real estate listing for Bynum and Thomas’s “Rock the Block” home read after being listed.

