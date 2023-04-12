Newest ‘Rock the Block’ Winners Share Advice for Future Competitors

HGTV’s “Rock the Block” season four winners Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle were completely taken by surprise with their win.

“When those fireworks went off and we were standing out on the block it was freezing cold, adrenaline was pumping. I couldn’t tell that they were in front of our house. And I was like, oh, wait a minute! I imagine we looked so bewildered,” Boyd recalled in a post-season interview with HGTV.

In their interview, Boyd and Elle also opened up about what it was like seeing their competitor’s homes for the first time after the final walkthroughs and judging, whether or not they’d return for another go at the competition, and gave advice to future competitors.

Would Michel Smith Boyd & Anthony Elle Return to ‘Rock the Block’?

“Rest up before you come. Expect the unexpected. Give it 100%, leave nothing on the table. We worked so hard, like to the point of delirium, and I think every team did and does. As much as there’s this great camaraderie, there’s also this driving competitive force, because we’re literally across the street from each other,” Boyd said when asked what advice they would give future competitors.

Elle added some advice of his own as well, saying, “If you’re gonna be there and compete, then you have to be in it and compete. We all have outside projects, but that particular competition really requires your full presence, full mind, body and soul. If you don’t give it that, you’ll feel like you’ve been shortchanged.”

The pair also spoke about whether or not they’d return to the block for a second season as competitors, and they both replied that they would come back in a heartbeat, however Elle noted that this time, “I would have a scheduled date with my therapist the entire time.”

Boyd and Elle can be expected to return to the block next season as guest judges, as the last few seasons have seen the previous champions return to help crown the new winner. A fifth season has not been formally picked up or announced by HGTV, however if the pattern with the last few seasons persists, fans should expect this news closer to October, when they usually film new seasons of the show.

Michel Smith Boyd & Anthony Elle Went Live on Instagram After Their Win

Boyd and Elle went live on Instagram after their win to catch up with fans as well as each other, and in the since-deleted video, the two discussed the fact that “Rock the Block” comes with no cash prize.

“We got to make some money elsewhere,” Elle said.

“Are you saying that we should have some money attached to ‘Rock the Block’? There should be a couple hundred grand for the winner or something? Who said that?” Smith asked both Elle and their live comment section, before clarifying, “It’s for charity.”

“What charity [did we do] it for?” Elle fired back, with the pair laughing.

As host Ty Pennington said in the finale, the “Rock the Block” winners receive a donation in their name to the organizations Turn Up! Fight Hunger and No Kid Hungry in the amount of 100,000 meals being given to children in need.

“Rock the Block” returns next week, Monday, April 17, 2023, at 9 p.m. Eastern for a “Rock the Block: Behind the Block” special episode filled with never-before-seen footage from season 4.

