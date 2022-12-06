It’s Official: HGTV Announces Return of ‘Married to Real Estate’

In recent weeks, real estate expert Egypt Sherrod and her handy husband, Mike Jackson, have been on social media dropping behind-the-scenes details about filming a sophomore season of their show, “Married to Real Estate.” Now, HGTV has made the show’s return official by announcing its premiere date — January 12, 2023 — and sharing what fans can expect from the second season.

‘Married to Real Estate’ to Feature Renovations & Family Milestones

After a successful first season that attracted 19 million viewers, “Married to Real Estate” will begin its 12-episode second season on January 12 at 9 pm Eastern and Pacific. It will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

On the show and on their social media profiles, the couple aims to be positive influences as they share real estate transactions and renovations around Atlanta, inspire people to invest in a home, and manage their own busy household with their daughters, three-year-old Harper and 10-year-old Kendall. They also have Jackson’s 21-year-old daughter, Simone, from a previous relationship.

Among the family storylines and milestones that were captured by camera crews for the new season are the couple trying to potty train Harper, as well as the emotions that come with dropping her off for her first day of preschool. The show will also chronicle the couple teaching Kendall how to manage money and life with a new puppy, Serene.

Away from home, the show will continue to feature Sherrod helping clients find affordable houses in good locations and reimagining the spaces, while Jackson and his team execute the renovations.

“Working with your spouse has its challenges, but we wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Jackson said in a press release. “Egypt and I are all in to give families beautiful homes with added value, and it’s our willingness to compromise along the way that makes us a great team both on the job and at home.”

The first episode of the new season will feature Sherrod and Jackson helping another couple purchase and fully update a property in the Atlanta suburb of Dunwoody. The new modern farmhouse design they come up with includes a waterfall island and dark green tile backsplash in the kitchen, as well as a home office that has a hidden closet and en suite bathroom.

On October 14, via one of her three Instagram profiles, Sherrod shared video of a room that matches that description, saying that the office can now count as a bedroom with its hidden features.

‘Married to Real Estate’ Was Inspired By Couple’s Pandemic Web Series

Though Sherrod had hosted previous shows on HGTV, including “Property Virgins” and “Flipping Virgins,” the idea for this show came out of a web series they hosted for fun in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they and most Americans were stuck at home.

“As we were watching other people on social media you know struggling with it, we were like everybody’s home right now. Let’s just do something that pulls people in and makes them laugh,” Sherrod told Heavy.

Though the “Ask Me Anything” series was just a fun family series to start, their management company encouraged them to start incorporating their professional expertise and to create a compilation of excerpts, called a sizzle reel, for HGTV. The network then found a production company for the show, the couple began filming once the COVID restrictions eased, and the show debuted in January 2022.

Looking back on the whirlwind evolution of their show and businesses, Sherrod said, “Mike and I have built a one-stop shop for real estate, renovation, and design—and this is only the beginning.”