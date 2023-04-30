Dave & Jenny Marrs Tease Their Favorite ‘Home Town Takeover’ Project

Jenny and Dave Marrs surprise the local high school football coach in a sneak peek of the April 30, 2023 episode of “Home Town Takeover.” The HGTV stars revealed in an Instagram Reel that renovating his family home was one of their favorite projects this season.

“They were all amazing but the Davies really struck us,” Jenny explained on HGTV’s Instagram. “Coach Davies is the football coach at Fort Morgan High School and he is more than a football coach. He is someone who is a mentor and he just invests in these kids. We were so inspired by him and his wife and his whole family. And it was a really good one. The reveal, we were all in tears.”

Andrew Davies is a physical education teacher who has worked at Fort Morgan High School since August 2018, according to his school profile.

Dave knows first-hand how influential a high school coach can be. As he told Davies in the preview, “I come from a tiny town and football was life there. I just know the impact that you’re having on these boys’ lives because my football coach had that impact on my life. So that amazing momentum that you guys have started, we want to continue.”

Starting to tear up, Davies says in the video that receiving the home makeover is “like winning the lottery.”

For season 2 of “Home Town Takeover,” HGTV announced in a press release that the “Fixer to Fabulous” stars have teamed up with Ben and Erin Napier to give Fort Morgan, Colorado a “whole-town renovation.” The Napiers are focusing on community-wide projects, while Dave and Jenny tackle residential and local business makeovers.

“People like Coach Davies are integral to a small town like Fort Morgan, where oftentimes young people leave for jobs and school,” Jenny said in the Reel. “But if you lift up the leaders who are teaching them foundational skills, they will want to come back and make the town their home. And that’s really important to the longevity of a place like Fort Morgan.”

The HGTV Stars Will Complete 18 Projects Throughout the Season

Davies’ home is just one of the projects featured during the season’s second episode. HGTV announced in a press release that the couples will complete a total of “18 renovation projects across homes, local businesses and public spaces.”

“The renewal of Fort Morgan, Colorado, continues as Ben and Erin give the town’s struggling Main Street a facelift,” according to the episode description. “Also, Dave and Jenny renovate a beloved ice cream shop and the home of the local football coach that led the team to a State Championship.”

4 Million Viewers Tuned Into the ‘Home Town Takeover’ Premiere

More than four million viewers tuned into the “Home Town Takeover” on its premiere night, HGTV announced in a press release.

The new season kicked off on April 23, 2023. In the episode, Ben and Erin worked with artists to complete two major murals. Meanwhile, Dave and Jenny gave a local café a makeover and renovated the home of a therapeutic horse ranch owner.

“HGTV fans clearly love watching the Napiers and the Marrs come together with Food Network and HGTV all-star guest experts to give Fort Morgan a boost,” HGTV’s Head of Content, Loren Ruch, said in a press release. “‘Home Town Takeover’ embodies the power of community – we are stronger when we band together to achieve a common goal, which makes for compelling storytelling.”

The six-week event continues, with new episodes of “Home Town Takeover” airing on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

READ NEXT: The Property Brothers Celebrated Their Birthday by Giving Back