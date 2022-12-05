Melissa Linehan, Kate Hudson’s Future Mother-in-Law on ‘Celebrity IOU’: 5 Fast Facts

Melissa Linehan is Kate Hudson’s future mother-in-law. With the help of Drew and Jonathan Scott, the actress will surprise her with a backyard renovation in the upcoming episode of “Celebrity IOU.”

In the series, the “Property Brothers” stars help some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood express their gratitude to their family, friends and mentors through surprise renovations.

This season’s other stars include Drew Barrymore, Cindy Crawford, Idina Menzel, Cheryl Hines, Terry Crews, Leslie Jordan and Wilmer Valderrama.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Melissa Linehan Has 3 Sons

Linehan is the mother of Hudson’s fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. As HGTV revealed in a press release, she “raised three boys as a single mom.”

She also shares sons Michael and Brady with her ex-husband Ron Fujikawa.

Danny and Michael were founding members of the band Chief, which released one EP and one album before disbanding, according to Us Weekly. The publication also reported that Danny co-founded the record label, Lightwave Records.

In a rare glimpse of Linehan’s sons, Danny shared a throwback photo in tribute to Brady’s birthday in 2017. He wrote on Instagram, “You are the Dwayne Johnson of our family and growing beautifully into your Steven Seagal. I love you, more than words.”

2. Melissa Linehan’s Grandkids Know Her as ‘Moo Moo’

Linehan goes by a different name these days: Moo Moo. People revealed the moniker she received from her grandkids, sharing a clip of Hudson and Danny’s daughter Rani gardening in Linehan’s renovated backyard in the upcoming episode of “Celebrity IOU.”

“Kate brought her daughter Rani to help with the garden and I think this is great because Melissa spends a lot of time with Rani out here in the garden,” Drew said in the clip.

Drew, Jonathan and Kate transform the backyard into a “safer” and “more functional” space to hang with her grandkids, HGTV revealed in a press release.

As Hudson’s 4-year-old daughter admits in People’s clip, she and her grandmother often dance and sing while gardening.

In addition to Rani, the Daily Mail revealed Linehan is also a grandma to son Brady’s daughter. In “Celebrity IOU,” it is also revealed she extends the role to Hudson’s sons from previous relationships – Ryder Robinson and Bingham Hawn Bellamy.

3. Melissa Linehan Is a Retired Educator

Since Hudson had long been friends with her now-fiancé, she has known and admired Linehan for more than 20 years according to “Celebrity IOU.”

“I’m forever indebted to Melissa,” People quoted Hudson in the episode. “She’s the most selfless woman.”

Linehan is now retired after being an educator for more than 30 years, HGTV revealed in a press release. Hudson’s oldest son Ryder even attended Linehan’s school.

4. Melissa Linehan Recently Recovered From 2 Broken Ankles

Linehan is on the mend, “recently recovering from two broken ankles,” HGTV announced in a press release.

As she reveals in the episode, she broke both feet after a fall six months ago.

“I’ve just been sad that I couldn’t live to the fullest outside like I want to live,” Linehan explained on “Celebrity IOU.”

5. Melissa Linehan’s Backyard Will Turn Into a ‘Low-Maintenance Retreat’



In just six weeks, Hudson and the Scott twins transformed Linehan’s backyard into “a special outdoor oasis to relax and entertain,” HGTV announced in a press release.

The 43-year-old helped in the renovation, seen in a recent promo tearing down the awning and knocking down walls.

In the end, the trio created “a low-maintenance retreat complete with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace, updated casita that serves as an art space, raised garden beds and bocce ball court,” according to a press release.

“Kate Hudson’s Extravagant Backyard Build” premieres on HGTV on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

