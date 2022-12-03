First Look at Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa’s New HGTV Shows

“Flip or Flop” may be over, but fans of the series are in luck. Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa will be back in 2023, starring in two new HGTV series alongside their respective spouses.

“2023 is bigger and better,” according to a promo El Moussa’s wife, Heather Rae Young, shared on Instagram. “Your favorite HGTV stars are heading off to amazing new adventures.”

For 10 seasons, the former couple flipped houses on “Flip or Flop,” even after their 2016 split. The long-running series concluded with a finale special, “Flip or Flop: The Final Flip,” in 2022. The pair share two children – daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7. Hall also shares son Hudson, 3, with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

The “Christina on the Coast” star will explore life in the country alongside her husband, Josh, in her upcoming spinoff, “Christina in the Country.” Meanwhile, El Moussa and Young will join forces in “The Flipping El Moussas.”

Christina Hall Loves ‘Country Life’ in ‘Christina in the Country’

Hall may be a California native, but the 39-year-old is planting roots in Tennessee. In 2021, she even bought a local farmhouse as a second home.

“Christina’s got the coast covered,” the promo states. “Now she’s dipping her toes into country living. Plus, she’s bringing Josh and her design skills with her in her new show, ‘Christina in the Country.’”

In the clip, she admits to a friend that she loves “country life.” But, she also has work on her mind, adding in the preview that it is “time to expand the business.”

The first season will consist of six, one-hour episodes, according to an HGTV press release.

“Christina will create breathtaking renovations for eager clients and make even more life-long memories with her children and husband Josh Hall in the beautiful middle Tennessee countryside,” HGTV announced in a press release.

“Christina in the Country” premieres on HGTV on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Are Growing Their Family & Business in ‘The Flipping El Moussas’

The newly married couple, El Moussa and Young, are facing new ventures personally and professionally in their upcoming series, “The Flipping El Moussas.”

“You’ll flip out as Tarek and Heather put their expertise to work on ‘The Flipping El Moussas,’” the promo teased. “And the business isn’t the only thing growing. Join the journey for new and exciting times to come.”

The couple is currently expecting their first child together.

“This year is like the year of work, grind, baby,” the “Selling Sunset” star says in the clip. “Surprise, I got pregnant.”

As Deadline reported, “The Flipping El Moussas” was greenlit for an eight-episode first season.

“The show will document the couple as they tackle a house move, a major renovation and their emotional efforts to expand their family,” according to the publication. “Along the way, Tarek will bring Heather Rae into the fold of his flipping empire, as she becomes more involved in his business.”

“The Flipping El Moussas” will premiere on HGTV on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

