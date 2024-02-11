Mike Jackson Shares ‘Funny’ Story Fans Missed on ‘Married to Real Estate’

HGTV’s “Married to Real Estate” stars Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod make the perfect team, with her realty and design experience and his extensive construction work. They’ve built up multiple businesses together, and in the February 8 episode of their series, they showed off the design of their brand-new shared office space.

While the finished office space was a complete success, the episode mostly focused on one of the couple’s home renovations, so Jackson took to Instagram on February 9 to share a part of the design process that fans may have missed.

“Did you catch yesterdays episode of Married To Real Estate? If you did, here’s a funny scene/story you didn’t catch: My wife had been looking for tables/sitting areas for the conference rooms for weeks. She wanted them to fit the size of the specified rooms a certain way. The tables she kept coming up with were either too big or too small, and or extremely pricey. The last table she showed me was $8500😳. I said we’re not doing that! Let me go ahead and build these two tables,” Jackson wrote in his caption.

Mike Jackson Shows Off His Handiwork

Jackson’s post included a slideshow of before and after photos of his and Sherrod’s new office space. The first photo showed him mid-process making a conference table for the new space. While he worked in light woods, the finished product is unrecognizable, with a black base and a marble appearance on top.

Jackson also took a moment to shout out the realtors at Sherrod’s agency, who will be working in the new office space. “We all put in a lot of hours to get the office where we wanted it to be. A lot of late nights. We’re still tweaking along the way. Went from a conversation to an existence. Shout out to all the @indigoroadrealty agents🫡,” he added in his caption.

Fans took to Jackson’s comment section to sing the praises of the newly designed office space with one user writing, “Everything was FREAKIN AWESOME! Makes me wanna move to the Atl. to hire yall for somethin 😂.”

“Beautiful, soooo happy for you both success. I love your show 🤩. WINNING 🏆,” another fan wrote.

“That’s wassup!!! Congratulations on the new space! Blessings! 🙏🏽 👌🏽 🪚 ⛏️ 🏡 ✨,” a third fan added.

Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Celebrate Daughter Harper’s 5th Birthday

Sherrod and Jackson’s youngest daughter, Harper, turned 5 years old on February 7, and Jackson shouted out their daughter in an Instagram post on the day, writing, “What up peeps! It’s Harper’s 5th birthday today. Let’s send her some birthday love. 🥰 #helloharperskye HAPPY BIRTHDAY YOU AMAZING YOUNG LADY!”

The video post included multiple clips of Harper sharing positive affirmations with viewers, which Sherrod shared in her own post on the day as well.

“Hello. Listen. Do you know you’re amazing? You’re beautiful. Be an eagle, fly high above all the negative,” Harper said in one of the clips.

“🤗 Happy Birthday 🎈 🎂 🎈 🎉 [Harper] you are an amazing 5yr.old send you lots of blessings you are as amazing as your mommy and daddy 😍 🙏 🙏,” one fan commented on Jackson’s post.

Past episodes of “Married to Real Estate” are available to stream on Max.

