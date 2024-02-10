Jenny Marrs Feeling ‘Utter Exhaustion’ After Latest Project

HGTV is currently airing the fifth season of the Dave and Jenny Marrs-hosted series “Fixer to Fabulous”, but that doesn’t mean the Marrs couple gets a break from their renovation work.

In a February 10 Instagram post, Jenny revealed that she and Dave had returned home from their family trip to Italy, where they were tasked with completing the renovation for their upcoming spinoff series “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”, which is set to premiere in 2024.

“The past two weeks were a blur of magical moments, delicious food, utter exhaustion, fulfilling work and an abundance of complete and utter joy. I have so, so much to share about this project – much more to come (and I’m told I can announce the air date on MONDAY… stay tuned!) 🇮🇹 ♥️. For now, we are home and so full of gratitude for every one of our people who stepped in to pull off the seemingly impossible. What a gift it is to work alongside the very best of the best. 🤍,” Jenny captioned her post.

Fans Welcome Jenny & Dave Marrs Back From Italy

Jenny’s post included videos from throughout the family trip. The Marrs family not only worked on their villa renovation while in Italy, but they also made time to visit local markets, enjoy fabulous meals, and play with their kids.

Fans flocked to Jenny’s comment section to welcome the Marrs family back to the United States and share their anticipation for the couple’s Italian villa renovation.

“What a wonderful life you live. Lots of hard work, but with many deserved blessings,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “So excited to see this! That kitchen looks amazing ❤ ❤.”

“Can’t wait to see this reno. And Jenny and Dave, you are the best of the best!!! 🥰,” another user shared.

One user wondered if the entire “Fixer to Fabulous” team was joining the Marrs family on the trip. They asked, “How many crew did you take to Italy or did they find you people over there?” Jenny responded, “We worked with local crews!”

The Marrs Family Went to Italy’s Oldest Antique Market

In a February 5 Instagram post, Jenny shared a look into one of the Marrs family outings while in Italy.

“The Arezzo Antique Market takes place once a month and is Italy’s oldest and largest antique fair. I’ve dreamt of shopping at this market for years!! I’ve now been able to attend this market twice and I’ll never get enough of how absolutely incredible it is. Hundreds of exhibitors set up throughout the historic city … it’s an antique collector’s dream! I’m so thankful we happened to be here for this weekend – as always, the best things happen here in the most unexpected and magical way! 🤍,” Jenny captioned her post.

The open-air market featured furniture and other antiques out on the cobblestone streets. Jenny’s video followed the Marrs family from the market into a nearby church, taking a look at the ornate stained glass windows and painted ceilings.

